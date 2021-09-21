With an investment of $1.4 million and advanced technology and infrastructure, the Puerto Rican global transportation and logistics services company, Prime Air Corp., began the construction of its second controlled temperature warehouse in the cargo area of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport to supply the growing demand for pharmaceutical companies and medical devices on the island.
This was reported today by Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi and the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Cidre.
Pierluisi asserted that with the allocation of $350,000 from the DDEC for the construction and acquisition of machinery and equipment, “we continue to promote and insert Puerto Rico into the economic panorama of the United States and the entire world. Prime Air Corp, with its innovative world-class infrastructure will provide the highest standards in the industry while providing flexibility, adaptability and optimal conditions for the handling and storage of medicines, active ingredients, medical devices, and refrigerated components."
Prime Air Corp. offers air, sea or land transportation services for cargo, storage and delivery of machinery, equipment or products to any destination in the world. Specialized in the handling of air and maritime services for the manufacturing, pharmaceutical and device industries, Prime Air also transports heavy and large equipment, sensitive and refrigerated cargo, hazardous materials, as well as chartered aircraft, among others.
Cidre said that with the construction of this second controlled temperature warehouse, Prime Air “will continue to provide the manufacturing industry with added value to their production since they will have the peace of mind of knowing that their products will be stored in a place where they have the same quality controls. These facilities will house products that are marketed throughout the world, which once again positions us as the ideal destination to do business."
In 2019, Prime Air was a pioneer in establishing the first warehouse of its kind at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport for the handling and distribution of refrigerated products to any destination in the world.
The new 12,500 square foot temperature controlled warehouse will have the capacity to store 850 pallets with a temperature setting between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius for products or components that require normal storage conditions. It is expected to be ready in November this year.
Meanwhile, the president and co-founder of Prime Air Corp., agent company in Puerto Rico of the North American Stevens Global Logistics, Iris Vincent, commented that with the establishment of its second temperature-controlled warehouse “we expand and strengthen our services to continue playing a role proactive in the supply chain of the manufacturing sector for the movement of cargo outside of Puerto Rico."
"As we have done since 2019, the manufacturing industry will have an extension of its facilities in Prime Air since the products or materials of our clients are kept under the same type of environment and the same strict controls that they have in their plants to ensure the continuity of their business plans in any situation or emergency," Vincent added.
The new temperature-controlled warehouse will have a monitoring program which allows customers to see in real time and from their cell phone, the current temperature and humidity of their merchandise in the warehouses. The facilities will also be monitored by a closed circuit television system 24 hours a day, seven days a week, controlled access, an intrusion alarm system, and an inventory control system.
Likewise, all cargo collection and handling operations follow the processes of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the security criteria of the Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (C-TPAT). The temperature-controlled warehouse also follows all safety, health, and environmental policies.
"We are grateful to the DDEC that over the years has supported our management. Your support has been essential to continue our promise to offer 24-hour services tailored to our clients. Firm in our commitment, this second controlled temperature warehouse will allow us to increase our capacity to continue handling under strict conditions and quality standards the products of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries," Vincent stated.
