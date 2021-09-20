The Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO) has begun the process of proposals for the mitigation, design and permits to rehabilitate its buildings and industrial parks around the Island, with an approved allocation of funds of $154 million from the Federal Agency for the Management of Emergencies (FEMA).
At the moment there are 106 projects on the agenda that represent 354 buildings and 53 industrial parks that need major reconstruction works or minor improvements, which are part of the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane Maria on the island, and which due to the lack of resources, could not be taken care of until now, explained Javier Bayón, executive director of the public corporation.
As indicated, there are buildings that require minor repairs such as roofs, windows, gates, doors, gates, painting and electricity. The industrial parks - of which there are four - need poles, sidewalks, asphalt and substations. They are distributed in all regions of the island, explained the official.
However, he pointed out that although all regions are working in parallel, there is an order of priority projects. The southern area - which was impacted by Maria in 2017 and the 2020 earthquakes - has priority, in addition to the San Juan metropolitan area, which is in second place for having great demand for projects.
The eastern area ranks third in priority, since Maria first entered Puerto Rico through this area, followed by the western area, and finally, the northern area.
"Reconstruction is under way; this is our golden opportunity to transform the infrastructure and temper it to today's needs," said Bayón, after stating that there was always budget limitations.
Now, according to the official, they have a master plan to maximize the funds and ensure that the work will be done next year. He assured that there will be projects that will be able to be inaugurated in 2022. Among them, he identified those of simpler repairs such as roofs and windows.
PRIDCO's goal - once the structures are repaired - is to lease the facilities, although they do not rule out that there are properties that can be sold. Currently, the public corporation generates about $64 million annually in rent. The occupancy percentage of Pridco's buildings remains at 74 percent.
