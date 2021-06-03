The Chairman of the Board of the Directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association, Joaquín Bolívar III, testified before the Tourism and Cooperative Commission of the Puerto Rico House of Representatives with regard to House Resolution No. 256 that seeks to regulate the platforms of short-term rentals.
"We want to establish for the record that the PRHTA understands that short-term rentals are a model of lodging that adds to the tourism industry, and we are not against them. However, our position since the proliferation of this type of leasing began has been the same: An egalitarian regulatory field to protect the tourist and the destination," he said.
With that in mind, Bolívar recommended that the room tax for short-term rentals be increased to 11 percent. Currently, the room tax for all lodgings in 7 percent.
"Municipalities are key to enforce the regulations that are adopted to regulate short-term rentals. To promote municipalities being involved, we propose to increase the occupancy tax to a minimum of 11 percent, which would bring in approximately $8 million in new revenue. Given that short-term accommodations have less operational expenses, including the cost of licenses among others required by the government, the tax rate for this type of lodging must be 11 percent, without consider the exceptions that are provided for other types of accommodation that are forced to comply with all the requirements provided by laws and regulations," he said.
He noted that industries around the world are constantly being disrupted by new trends and innovations, and the tourism is no exception. “According to information collected, in Puerto Rico there are between 10,000 to 15,000 short-term rental units, some registered and others not. For this reason, it is important to follow the best practices adopted in jurisdictions that have already faced many of the problems generated by this new trend, to promote that the different economic components coexist in a healthy and fair way. Thus, there must be a clear public policy that implements a balance between all companies to achieve a level playing field."
Some of the best practices used around the world include:
1. Adopt and implement regulations for short-term rental, including requirements on operating, health and safety minimums, among others.
2. Establish a limited number of nights allowed per rental.
3. Require registration with relevant local authorities.
4. Establish a procedure to guarantee the payment of the occupancy tax on time.
5. Impose responsibility on the reservation platform that publishes the short-term rentals to guarantee compliance with the regulations and room tax payment on time.
6. Any posting must include the registration number assigned to the company and that they strictly comply with the requirement or otherwise, they face sanctions.
7. Prohibit illegal hotel operations and the grouping of properties under a single entity or person. This refers to commercial operators that publish multiple units or publishing units for long periods without adhering to regulations and tax obligations.
8. Avoid the proliferation of illegal hotels, as well as structures completely dedicated to short-term accommodations.
