The president of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA), Joaquín Bolívar III, offered several recommendations to the government in order to manage tourism more effectively.

Given the rebound in COVID-19 cases on the island and seeing the new stipulations of the executive order and the administrative order recently issued, the government announced stricter measures.

Yesterday, Health Secretary Carlos Mellado reported that there will be is a $300 fine for travelers who fail to present a negative COVID-19 test result upon their arrival to Puerto rico, taken 72 hours at most before their arrival. To avoid paying the fine, the traveler must submit a test result issued within 72 hours upon their arrival to the local Health Department's BioPortal.

“Once again, relevant decisions are made for tourism on the island, without taking into account the opinions and experiences of the representatives of the sector. For this reason, today we submit these recommendations in order to create harmony in the management of all tourists from before boarding the plane, the process at the airport, as well as their stay on the island," he stated.

He added: "it is necessary to implement as quickly as possible a series of adjustments in the processes to guarantee a safer result, with more control and where all as part of the tourist activity collaborate in the prevention and management of the pandemic."

As such, the PRHTA issued several recommendations:

— Establish a communication model for tourists in coordination with airlines, including reservation systems, disclosing from the beginning the requirements to be able to visit Puerto Rico.

— Activate 24/7 the presence of laboratories at airports to carry out COVID-19 PCR tests to travelers who did not bring a negative test result within 72 hours before their arrival —before they leave the airport—, as well as improving the waiting time for passengers to obtain their results to no more than 24 hours.

— Reinforce the monitoring of possible cases in hotels, inns, and other lodging in order to avoid placing hotel employees to perform public security functions that could trigger confrontational situations with guests.

— Implement control measures in airports with frequent supervision of all independent alternative accommodations that are marketed through digital platforms, along with short-term rental houses and apartments, who, unlike hotels do not have physical personnel to supervise the arrival and stay of their clients.

— Those places that do not comply with having supervision of their clients would be exposed to sanctions, such as the closure of the operation, and/or fines for the owners and/or operators for each day of violation of the established rules.

— Extend vaccination schedules, increase awareness of the need to be vaccinated and promote mass vaccination events in coordination with private companies.

— Establish traffic blockades in the areas of greater movement, once the curfew has begun, and reinforce the inspection and supervision teams for the consistent inspection of the businesses and public areas of the community by putting into effect the requirements of the executive order, with the consequences of fines and closure provided in the measures.

"Once again, we make ourselves available to hold a meeting as soon as possible between the private sector and the government, and in this way make our knowledge and experience in the operational part available to government agencies and thus ensure the success of initiatives. We understand that, if these recommendations, punctual, but easily executed, are put into practice, we would be able to work safely and effectively with the different situations that we have been seeing in the past months," Bolívar explained.

"It is important to act quickly at these times to encourage visits by responsible tourists, and achieve that positive synergy between the visitor and the local, promoting safe and healthy enjoyment, as well as the benefits of Puerto Rico," he added.