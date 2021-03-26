Joaquín Bolívar III, Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) Chairman of the Board, expressed his satisfaction with the operational initiatives conducted by Puerto Rico’s security agencies to attend to the situations caused by tourists who are misbehaving during their stay.
"At PRHTA, we have been in contact with our members and monitoring tourists' behavior. Members have noticed an excellent response from the authorities. Police officers have been agile and have maintained communication with security directors of hotel properties," said Bolívar in a statement. "Our members have seen more preventive police activity, as well as the enforcement of wearing masks and complying with the established curfew."
Similarly, he pointed out that most properties outside of the Metro area have not experienced a significant account of incidents with tourists but have noticed that the use of controlled substances such as marihuana is increasing, seemingly out of control.
"Preventive work is very important because it is the means to avoiding major incidents such as the ones we have seen recently in social media. Publicly, we want to thank the monumental task of the Public Security Department (PSD) and its police force for working alongside the private sector to achieve a fast response and prevent incidents. It is of the utmost importance to continue carrying on with the message that the law will be enforced and there will be consequences," Bolívar explained. "We believe that low-effective billboards throughout the Metro area should be taken down and reassign those funds to the PSD, to be used in training and more tools for the force."
Bolívar also exposed some consequences of tourist incidents that PRHTA members have reported, such as employee resignations fearing for their safety, and the check-out of guests who do not tolerate such tourist's behaviors. These topics should be addressed promptly, and we should continue working hand in hand with PSD Secretary Alexis Torres to guarantee compliance with the law.
"We are grateful to Secretary Torres and will continue collaborating with him and the entire police force on the island to guarantee everyone's safety," said the hotelier.
