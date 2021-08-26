Miguel Vega, president of the Casino Committee at the Puerto Rico Hotel & Tourism Association (PRHTA), announced today that PRHTA casino members will ask clients for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in accordance with the new dispositions of Executive Order (EO) 2021-064, issued last week by Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
Casino players will have to show proof of vaccination starting August 30, the date in which thenew order becomes effective.
“Casinos are an essential part of the island’s tourism activity, and as we have established from day one, we want to guarantee our clients that our establishments are safe spaces that look out for everyone’s wellbeing. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been at the forefront of health and safety protocols, taking measures to protect our employees and clients. We will continue upholding measures such as regular cleaning and sanitization of areas, use of masks, hand sanitizer and alcohol, as we have done throughout this process,” said Vega.
“We encourage all casinos in Puerto Rico to ask for proof of vaccination, as it promotes that more Puerto Ricans get vaccinated and it will help us become a destination with the highest vaccination rate possible, while we protect our employees and clients.”
The following casinos are PRHTA members: Casino Metro at the Sheraton Puerto Rico, Oasis Casino at the Embassy Suites San Juan, Stellaris Casino at the San Juan Marriott, and Tropical Casinos at the Holiday Inn Mayagüez and Holiday Inn Ponce.
Similarly, Casino Metro General Manager Ismael Vega explained that “casinos in Puerto Rico have always maintained a culture of strict safety protocols to keep everyone safe within our facilities. We are the only business on the island that have a government agent overseeing the operation during business hours to make sure that everything is in order. Likewise, we continue conducting hygiene protocols, we carry on with our high cleaning and sanitizing standards, and we continue reminding our clients about the Health Department’s directive to wear masks,” he explained.
The group stated that hotels that have casinos in Puerto Rico contribute an 11% room tax, while hotels without a casino contribute 9%. According to data reported by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, the contribution from casino’s income to the public coffers in fiscal year 2018-2019 was as follows: the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) received a total $66,284,381; Puerto Rico Tourism Company received $57,461,048; and $22,094,794 for the General Fund, for a total public contribution of $145,840,223.
PRHTA Chairman of the Board Joaquin Bolivar III highlighted that “it is very important to collaborate with the Government in this type of protocol because, as responsible citizens, we want to be part of the solution to this pandemic. With actions like the one announced today, we collaborate with the government in echoing the message of encouraging people to get vaccinated so that we can reach herd immunity in benefit of all Puerto Ricans.”
PRHTA represents more than 400 corporate members that include: hotels (large, medium and small), casinos, restaurants, and allied partners, comprised of airlines, transport companies, attractions, villas, tour operators, and providers of goods and services for the hospitality industry, cruise lines and educational institutions, among others.
