The president and CEO of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA), Clarisa Jiménez, made a call today to people interested in working for the island's tourism activity to send their resumes to the entity, to that can be distributed to the human resources offices of the different partners that the group represents.
"Given the need for a workforce that our partners have brought to our attention, we want to be a link between the prospective employee and our partners, in this way we increase our talent pool and we will be referring them to each of them for the corresponding process, and that a hiring can finally take place," Jiménez said.
She added: “we have enabled the email assistant@prhta.net, so that all interested parties can send us their corresponding credentials. There is a great diversity of positions available as we have been informed by our partners, and as is known, with very competitive salaries and wide opportunities for growth."
Tourism in Puerto Rico represents a contribution of 7 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and has represented more than 80,000 direct and indirect jobs.
"It is time to continue accelerating an economic engine as important as tourism for Puerto Rico, little by little we will return to normality. Puerto Rico continues to be one of the favorite destinations in the Caribbean," Jiménez stated.
She insisted on exhorting those interested "in belonging to this beautiful industry, to take advantage of the opportunity, and take the step, which will be for life."
The PRHTA has over 400 corporate partners, which include hotels (large, medium and small), casinos, restaurants, and allied partners that are airlines, transportation companies, attractions, villas, tour operators, providers of goods and services to the hospitality industry, among others.
