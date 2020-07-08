Luis Gierbolini, the new president-elect of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC), outlined his vision to reaffirm the organization’s leadership amid the current outlook of economic uncertainty.
Given the island’s economic scenario due to a 16-year recession, a still-ongoing natural disaster recovery process, public bankruptcy, mass emigration, and the current health crisis in the shape of coronavirus (COVID-19), Gierbolini affirmed that the CofC holds significant relevance when assessing Puerto Rico’s economic recovery and growth.
The CofC is a nonprofit entity that represents the island’s entrepreneurs and business owners. This organization aims to educate its members on how to do business properly in Puerto Rico, as well as to lobby for a healthier business environment.
The president-elect placed keen emphasis on how the PRCC can assist its members in requesting the government assistance programs available throughout the COVID-19 emergency, which would usher the reactivation of the local economy, as well as how to reopen establishments by following government-issued health protocols.
“There are many benefits that the local and federal government have been giving to businesses and the Chamber of Commerce has to assume a role of education and guidance in relation to those benefits, which the government has granted but the business needs to make the efforts to get them,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“The Chamber of Commerce has to guide business owners on how to do that, just like with all the other incentives that have been offered. The Chamber of Commerce must provide guidance on how it will lower costs for business owners in this time of economic hardship. The Chamber of Commerce has to guide on how to comply with the protocols and requirements so that you can have your business open, which I believe that business owners have been quite responsible and quite effective in doing that,” he added.
Although José Ledesma will continue to serve as the Chamber’s titular president for another year, Gierbolini is already eager on addressing what he narrowed down to two urgent points in the collective’s agenda: retain and attract members and become more involved in public affairs pertaining to economic development and commerce.
According to the president-elect, who has been an active member of the organization for 20 years, the CofC has over 700 members, 32 of which belong to the board of directors. His goal is to increase the entity’s membership by 200 annually.
“The board of directors of the Chamber has 32 members and each one seeks 10 new members each year. You get one, more or less, per month — let’s say there are 10 — then there are 300 new members for the Chamber. The Chamber’s leadership needs to be involved in recruiting new Chamber members and providing services to retain them,” he stated, pointing to initiatives like Business After Six, a social gathering where members can exchange market info and plan business negotiations.
Moreover, he seeks to address old and new members’ needs by having a more active presence in the public sector. Specifically, he affirmed that members need the CofC’s leadership to act as their “effective lobbyists” against legislation that, if approved, would increase the cost of doing business in Puerto Rico, which he says “is already very high,” citing several state and municipal taxes. He also wants to develop a compendium for the organization’s main page that can serve as general know-how on doing business on the island.
Despite the myriad trials ahead, Gierbolini believes that a cohesive, member-focused strategy will lift the island and its economy.
“I feel slightly anxious because I want to do many things and I don’t have much time because I’ll be president-elect for a year, and then the president for another year… Apart from that, I also have personal matters to attend to because I have several businesses that I need to keep running. I feel a great sense of responsibility now… but I know that God will help me to lead the Chamber next year as it should be and in the direction that I want it to go,” he said.
For more information on the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, visit http://www.camarapr.org/.
