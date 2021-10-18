Josué Colón Ortiz, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), announced that, in relation to the process of applications for renewable energy and energy storage, the second tranche of applications was sent for approval by the P.R. Energy Bureau (PREB) to acquire 500 megawatts (500 MW) of renewable generation capacity and 250 megawatts (250 MW) in storage capacity.
The proposal process, known in English as Tranche 2, must be approved by the Energy Bureau for all interested companies to participate in the process.
In addition, the first tranche, known as Tranche 1, was published on Feb. 22, 2021, for renewable energy generation resources and energy storage.
Through this process, PREPA seeks to obtain 1,000 MW of capacity in renewable energy resources and 500 MW (2,000 MWh) of battery energy storage, with an effective duration of four hours, including 150 MW of capacity to be supplied by powerplants and other sources.
On Sept. 30, 2021, PREPA informed the participants of the selection of the proposals that will advance to phase III of the process, where they will be considering over three dozen projects for generation, storage and virtual powerplants.
In compliance with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) approved by the Energy Bureau, PREPA is carrying out efforts islandwide to achieve the implementation of new renewable generation and energy storage systems. .
Over the next three years, PREPA aims to establish partnerships with developers to approve, build, manage and operate a total of 3,750 MW of renewable generation resources and 1,500 MW in energy storage resources.
Over the next two years and at six-month intervals, the Authority will publish the remaining tranches of request for proposals, known as Tranche 3, Tranche 4, Tranche 5 and Tranche 6, for renewable energy generation resources and energy storage.
