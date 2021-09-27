The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) explained today that a sargassum "event" entered the system, plugged the filters and slipped through a pipe, which yesterday caused a forced exit from Unit 1 of the Aguirre Powerplant.
This situation caused the interruption of electricity service to thousands of customers.
The public corporation explained that the pipe, which is less than an inch in diameter, is what supplies the water for the condenser.
"This pipeline in normal operation supplies 115,000 gallons of water per minute, and these filters in normal operation are cleaned once or twice a year, since they hardly collect vegetative material," PREPA stated in a press release.
Likewise, it was reported that “the discharge channel pump motors are operating, and the levels and temperatures have remained within the parameters allowed by the EPA's National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, known by its acronym in English NPDES.
"The Aguirre Central technical group continues to work hard to clean all the pipes and repair the break in Unit 1 to return it to service as soon as possible," PREPA added.
According to the PREPA portal that indicates customers without service, at 7 a.m. today, there were more than 27,000 clients without electricity.
