The Federal Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has filed a motion for U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain to approve the date of March 30 for a confirmation hearing on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA), after requesting its postponement five times.
Just two weeks ago, the judge agreed to postpone a Jan. 14 hearing on the RSA, which is meant to reduce a $9 billion debt down to $3 billion in eight months. So far, the judge has granted a grand total of eight postponements.
“The involved parties want to postpone the meeting so that Prepa has adequate time to work on its transformation, and so that the legislature can conclude its process on certain aspects of the RSA,” stated the FOMB in their motion.
The RSA’s confirmation depends on the legislative assembly being able to approve laws that would allow for an effective implementation of the plan, something that has yet to happen, and that the FOMB’s lawyers claim is the main reason for the delay. The process of approval may be delayed further because this is an election year, aside from the fact that several legislators already said they oppose the RSA.
“Both parties are actively participating in the legislative process necessary for Prepa’s exit from Promesa’s Title III bankruptcy process and all of the transactions that the RSA entails. The government understands that Prepa’s needs are best served by allowing the legislative process to advance further, as opposed to them being addressed at a hearing,” added the FOMB.
Martin Bienenstock, the FOMB’s lawyer, said that the holdup in the legislative process may affect Judge Swain’s approval of the RSA. If the legislation needed to approve the agreement is not enacted before March 30, the FOMB may file another motion to delay the hearing.
P3 in Negotiations
“The Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3) has received several offers from companies interested in Prepa’s operation, transformation and distribution. We are working with these entities, analyzing their offers and negotiating terms. We are looking to finalize negotiations and the selection of an entity at the beginning of 2020,” read the document filed by the FOMB.
They went on to state that P3 performed a market study on the outsourcing of Prepa’s energy generation.
“This market study was the first step toward the outsourcing of energy generation. The idea is to transform and improve Puerto Rico’s electricity,” claims the FOMB.
The Puerto Rico Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (CUC) has said that they do not oppose the hearing’s postponement, although they do worry about the government’s evidence in favor of the RSA being obsolete by the time the hearing is held.
“Although the committee does not oppose the reparations requested in the motion, any delay or repercussion of the postponement is solely the government’s responsability. The committee did not request the postponement and reserves its right to file additional motions pertaining to the scheduling of the hearing and the effects that any delay in litigation may have on the reparation requested,” they emphasized.
According to the CUC, they have a right to request additional discovery processes because of events and developments that have transpired in the months since the hearing started being delayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.