The latest energy analysis from the Center for a New Economy (CNE) offers recommendations on what can be done to address the current electricity-related crisis. Understanding the responsibilities of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), LUMA Energy and different government entities to regulate and ensure compliance with laws and agreements is essential to achieve an efficient and more sustainable generation.
In addition, the implementation of an effective public energy policy should pave the way to leave behind the current crisis, in reference to the weeks of selective blackouts that have occurred on the island, due to the lack of generating capability by PREPA powerplants.
The piece authored by Sergio M. Marxuach, CNE’s Policy Director, also elaborates on some events of the past that explain PREPA’s operating losses, the increase in debt levels and the deficiencies of the recent agreement with LUMA for the operation and maintenance of the electricity network.
Bond Offerings 2012-2013
Marxuach analyzed the Official Statements for PREPA’s last two bond offerings, dated April 12, 2012 (2012 OS) and August 15, 2013 (2013 OS).
His findings highlight that by that time PREPA already had low liquidity; was funding current spending with long-term debt; and had limited access to the capital markets due to increased levels of indebtedness and debt service.
This resulted in a significant reduction in system maintenance spending from $250.6 million during fiscal year 2007 to $213.9 million during fiscal year 2013, a decrease of $36.7 million, or 14.6%. (2012 OS, p. 71 and 2013 OS, p. 58)
Given the continuous deterioration of its financial situation, by May 2017 PREPA had no choice but to file for bankruptcy. A few months later, unfortunately, we were hit by Hurricane Maria. Despite the enormous effort involved in restoring electricity service after the hurricane, it was always understood that it was not a permanent solution: a complete renovation of the network was necessary to bring it up to the standards of the 21st century. PREPA estimated that such an upgrade would cost more than $10 billion.
Years of negotiations with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) followed, until an agreement was reached in December 2020.
Meanwhile, the patched-up network continued to cause problems. On the generation side, not much happened either, as evidenced by the continued use of the Palo Seco generation plant.
