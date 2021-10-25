The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (ROMB) approved the proposed $606 million fuel contract between the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and Puma Energy Caribe LLC for the Aguirre, Costa Sur, San Juan and Palo Seco powerplants.
The contract price adder negotiated under PREPA’s enhanced procurement process represents an approximate 33% price reduction compared to the current minimum adder of $4.28, as per the FOMB’s statement. Puma provides PREPA with a credit cap of $200 million and sixty-day credit term. Four companies had provided proposals.
“The Oversight Board worked closely with PREPA to ensure a transparent and competitive bidding process that achieved the best possible price for the residents and businesses of Puerto Rico,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko.
“The Oversight Board has consistently requested improvement in PREPA’s contracting practices, to utilize best practices, ensure transparency, promote competition, and ensure the best possible pricing and terms for the benefit of all consumers. The new contract shows that prudent procurement practices achieve the best results. This contract is a big step forward, providing big savings on the adder fee portion of the fuel supply contracts,” she added.
The proposed contract with Puma is a one-year agreement for the delivery and supply of no more than 1.6 million barrels of No. 6 fuel oil (bunker fuel) per month at market price with a fixed price adder of $2.88 per barrel and includes a provision allowing PREPA, at its sole discretion, to extend the contract for an additional year under the same terms.
The Oversight Board had requested PREPA last year to perform a comprehensive review of PREPA’s fuel supply and delivery needs and to determine logistical constraints. PREPA provided the analysis on April 2021, and formally launched a competitive and transparent bidding process on July 2021, as suggested by the Oversight Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.