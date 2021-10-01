In a decision issued on Sept. 30, 2021, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) announced that it rejected the energy rate adjustment requested by LUMA Energy and the P.R. Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for the last quarter of 2021.
"The precarious financial and operational situation of the Authority has been the result of prolonged inefficiency. The Authority's repeated practice of indiscriminately passing unwise spending to consumers has resulted in an inability to lower rates and improve service quality. In short, it has created a propensity for fiscal and operational inefficiency. It is essential to tackle the inefficiency of the Authority and for it to move towards financial and operational discipline," PREB's resolution reads.
For these purposes, the Bureau determined that "to safeguard the public interest, the Authority cannot be allowed to recover from consumers the totality of the expense for the purchase of fuel that they request."
In its determination, PREB authorized only an adjustment of $0.007, which is equivalent to less than one cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh).
In turn, the Bureau ordered LUMA and PREPA to present “an update of the analysis process and potential claim to their insurers or the Authority's insurers regarding the events of June to August 2021, or any subsequent event,” which could remedy any deficiency in the income of these companies as a result of the purchase of more expensive fuel to operate the electrical system due to the lack of generation in the past months.
PREB also ordered that it be provided with information on the "contract between the Authority and New Fortress Energy for the supply of natural gas in the San Juan 5 and 6 units."
“The Energy Bureau was created to ensure that the energy policy established by the people of Puerto Rico through their elected representatives is effectively implemented, always looking out for the public interest. An essential part of this public policy is to ensure the proper functioning of the electrical system and the stability of energy prices in Puerto Rico," PREB President Edison Avilés Deliz affirmed.
