Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf), Omar J. Marrero Díaz, and the President of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (Prasa), Doriel Pagán Crespo, announced today the successful execution of a bond offering to refund a portion of Prasa’s outstanding bonds.
“We are pleased to announce that this bond issue marks the Authority’s return to the capital markets after eight years. These are excellent and encouraging news for Prasaand for Puerto Rico. Our government has worked hard for Prasa to return to the markets as part of Puerto Rico’s economic recovery, and today it is a reality,” the governor stated.
The refinancing, which priced today, will generate approximately $350 million in debt service savings over the life of the refunding bonds.
Marrero explained that $1.1 billion of Prasa’s 2008 Revenue Bonds Series A and B (Senior Lien) and $284.8 million of 2008 Revenue Refunding Bonds Series A and B (Commonwealth Guaranteed) are being refinanced through the issuance of $1.37 billion in new revenue refunding bonds.
“The refinancing results in substantial benefits for Prasa, the Government and the people of Puerto Rico, including (i) debt service relief to Prasa of approximately $350 million over the life of the refunding bonds without extending the maturity of the refunded bonds, (ii) elimination of $284.8 million in Commonwealth guarantees over the 2008 Revenue Refunding Bonds Series A and B (Commonwealth Guaranteed), and (iii) marking the first step towards allowing Prasa to prioritize operating expenses and ensuring all of its stakeholders are protected, to effect a change in the priority of payment of its senior obligations to return to a net revenue pledge from the current gross revenue pledge structure,” the executive director of Aafaf explained.
Marrero added that by purchasing the 2020 Refunding Bonds, investors are consenting to move to a net revenue pledge once all other senior bonds, including the federal agencies to which Prasa owes approximately $1 billion in loans, consent to such change.
There is currently no specific timeline for when the consent of all remaining senior creditors will be sought, or if such consent will be obtained. The change will become effective only if 100% of all holders of senior obligations consent.
“This bond issue is one of the biggest financial achievements since the enactment of [the federal law] Promesa, as it demonstrates that Prasa has been able to regain market confidence and market access at reasonable rates,” Marrero said.
Pagán pointed out that “through the successful pricing of the bond deal, Prasa achieves average debt service savings of almost $13 million per year, that will be used to reduce existing operating deficits or funding capital expenditures. The new bonds have similar maturities to the refunded bonds and savings are being achieved on every year through maturity withoutxtending the maturity of the bonds and without postponing principal amortization.
Also, demand for the bond deal from traditional investors was strong with over $3.1 billion in indications of interest, producing a demand that far exceeded the amount of bonds available. The all-in interest cost, including expenses associated with pricing and selling the new issue, was 4.36%.
“Considering the benefits from this transaction, and the benefits from the modification of PRASA’s federal debt last year, the Authority has been able to reduce debt service by a total of $525 million over the next 10 years, and guarantees of the Commonwealth over Prasa debt has been reduced by almost $1.3 billion,” Pagán added.
