The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) has unveiled its Post-Fixed Cost Estimate Obligation Workplan, as required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3).
The work plan outlines PRASA’s proposed investments in Puerto Rico’s water systems over the next 10 years as part of the FEMA Accelerated Award Strategy (FAASt). In addition, the public entity is required to update and resubmit this work plan to COR3 and FEMA on a quarterly basis after the initial submission. The plan was presented after FEMA awarded PRASA $3.7 billion in January to rebuild the island’s water and wastewater treatment plants, dams, pumping stations, and reservoirs.
Among the projects in the pipeline include dredging the Carraízo Reservoir and improvements to the Enrique Ortega Filtration Plant of the La Plata Reservoir.
“The reconstruction projects will benefit [all] 78 municipalities. It is time to start executing and optimizing PRASA’s infrastructure. Likewise, I thank the FEMA staff and COR3,” said PRASA Executive President Doriel Pagán Crespo. The plan outlines the near-term, medium-term and long-term projects to make use of these funds.
Near-term projects mainly consist of the rehabilitation of damages incurred during the 2017 hurricanes at numerous facilities. With 65 of these projects in total, the estimated cost is $1.7 billion.
The mid-term priority category is comprised of projects that have either already begun 30 percent design or are expected to do so between 2024 and 2027. Like the near-term initiatives, these projects are focused on rehabilitating PRASA facilities following the 2017 hurricanes, as well as improving all these assets following industry standards without regard to pre-disaster conditions, to restore components not damaged by the natural disasters, and when necessary to restore the facility function. There are 56 projects in total estimated at over $2 billion.
Meanwhile, the long-term priority category comprises of projects that have already begun 30 percent design or will begin in 2028 or later. A total of 15 long-term reconstruction and rehabilitation projects were submitted for an estimated cost of $140.7 million.
To support the agency in managing this plan and achieve a cost-effective way to carry it out, PRASA has created a Project Management Consortium, which will be in charge of ensuring the efficient and timely execution of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP). All the projects included in this plan were added to PRASA’s CIP.
“Recognizing that PRASA does not yet have all the necessary details to develop detailed plans for its infrastructure projects and have precision on timing, COR3 and FEMA have identified this plan as a living document, one that requires an update and resubmission every 90 days after initial submittal,” the entity explained in its plan.
Moreover, the timing of these projects may be impacted by a variety of factors, such as regulatory requirements and stakeholder input, improved clarity on project requirements and approach, project review and permitting processes, the availability of both labor and material resources to execute on project design and construction tasks, and potential future disaster events impacting the island.
For his part, Nadrés García Martinó —Alternate Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico— praised the nearly $3.7 billion award as “one of the most significant” allocations by the federal agency. It is an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild the island’s aqueduct and sewer systems in a more resilient and modern way. FEMA remains firm in its commitment to recovery in close collaboration with the Government of Puerto Rico, its agencies and municipalities,” he affirmed.
2021 is the ‘Year to Work’
Likewise, COR3 Executive Director Manuel A. Laboy Rivera underscored that up until 2020, the government’s focus was to obligate the funds, but now “this is the year to work” and streamline the reconstruction and rehabilitation processes to provide better service to the entity’s 1.2 million clients.
“We are committed to being facilitators in the reconstruction works of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority,” he asserted. “There are currently nine projects to be developed around the island, under the [FAASt] of Section 428 of the federal Robert T. Stafford Act, which will result in better service for the Puerto Rican people.”
