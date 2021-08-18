The executive director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF), Omar J. Marrero, and the Executive President of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán Crespo, announced today the successful execution of a bond offering to refund all of PRASA’s 2012 Series A and B (Senior Lien) bonds, marking the second time since December 2020 that PRASA has accessed the capital markets to pursue substantial reductions in annual debt service.
The refinancing, which priced yesterday and was executed through a series of transactions including an exchange, a tender for cash, a current taxable refunding and a forward delivery refunding, will generate approximately $570 million in debt service savings over the life of the refunding bonds.
Marrero explained that $1.8 billion of PRASA’s 2012 Revenue Bonds Series A and B (Senior Lien) are being refinanced through the issuance of $1.66 billion in Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021A (Senior Lien), Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B (Senior Lien), Federally Taxable Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2021C (Senior Lien) and Revenue Refunding Bonds, Series 2022A (Senior Lien) (Forward Delivery) and $208 million in premium received due to the sale of the new bonds.
The refinancing results in substantial benefits for PRASA and the people of Puerto Rico, including (i) debt service relief to PRASA of approximately $570 million over the life of the refunding bonds without extending the maturity of the refunded bonds or increasing the total amount of PRASA debt, and (ii) obtaining additional support from PRASA’s bondholders towards allowing PRASA to prioritize operating expenses and ensuring all of its stakeholders are protected by effecting a change in the priority of payment of its senior obligations to return to a net revenue pledge from the current gross revenue pledge structure.
By purchasing the new revenue refunding bonds, investors are consenting to move to a net revenue pledge once all other senior debt holders, including the federal agencies to which PRASA owes approximately $1 billion in loans, consent to such change. There is currently no specific timeline for when the consent of all remaining senior creditors will be sought, or if such consent will be obtained, but after this issuance, PRASA will have received consent from 74% of holders of its senior debt. The change will become effective only if and once 100% of all holders of senior obligations consent.
“This bond issue is one of the biggest financial achievements since the enactment of PROMESA, as it demonstrates that PRASA once again has been able to access the institutional capital markets at reasonable rates and regained market confidence,” Marrero said. “We welcome the receptivity and support from investors and look forward to further strengthen this partnership."
Pagán said that “through the successful pricing of the bond deal, PRASA achieves average debt service savings of approximately $22 million per year, that will be used to address operating needs or fund capital expenditures. The new bonds have similar maturities to the refunded bonds and savings are being achieved on every year. The all-in interest cost, including expenses associated with pricing and selling the new issue, was 3.24%
