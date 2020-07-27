The executive director of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA), Doriel Pagán, informed that the 140,000 clients in that receive water service from the Carraízo reservoir will not see a service interruption, as previously foreshadowed.
"Due to recent rains and the return of a more frequent pattern of rainfall, we have determined that, to date, there is sufficient supply to provide all the clients of the Authority who use the Carraízo reservoir without the need for a plan for interruption. However, this is not the time to let our guard down: we must continue to be prudent in the use of water," Pagán said in a missive.
The municipalities of Carolina, San Juan, Trujillo Alto, and parts of Canóvanas will once again have potable water service on a regular basis. The process to revert the system's operations were held Monday at 9:00 a.m.
PRASA reported that the operation will be carried out gradually to minimize breakdowns and sudden changes in pipeline pressures. Service recovery will take longer for high and distant sectors.
For updates on rationing plans, as well as advice on how to preserve water for daily use, visit www.acueductospr.com.
