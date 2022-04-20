After nearly a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Puerto Rico Comic Con (PRCC) returned to the Puerto Rico Convention Center this last weekend to a resounding success.
Described by its creators as a “summit of pop culture,” the event brought together actors from film and TV series, and comics, animation and video game producers, as well as a host of cosplayers.
“This year’s event was a double-header celebration. Not only did we come back after the pandemic, but we celebrated our 20th anniversary. It has been two decades of milestones, memories, adventures, and experiences shared with generations of people who have a passion for entertainment. Thanks to the fans’ support over the years, PRCC has become an important entertainment platform in the region,” said Ricardo Carrión, executive producer of the event.
PRCC was a pioneer when it was held for the first time in 2002 at the YMCA in Hato Rey, with 1,000 people in attendance. Today, PRCC has grown to a three-day experience with an international scope and averaging 40,000 people in each edition.
Twenty years after it all started, Carrión can clearly say the biggest development PRCC has experience is the international clout it has achieved, particularly in the U.S.
“At the beginning it was really difficult to meet with our international peers. But as we got to be known in the industry, things started to change. The fact is that our best advertising is the people that comes every year to the convention. They are the ones that, through word of mouth, tell everybody else ‘hey, Puerto Rico was great,’” Carrión said.
Despite the adverse effects of the pandemic that caused the cancellation of the event two years in a row, Carrión assured there was a silver lining to it.
“During the pandemic we had the opportunity to strengthen the international communications we had been developing with our peers,” he assured.
According to Carrión, the industry has changed significantly in recent years. He estimated the PRCC contributed between $5 to $7 million to Puerto Rico’s economy in just one weekend.
“The event itself is huge. We had exhibitors coming from Mexico, Panama and Colombia, and of course from the U.S., just to mention a few. And we had visitors coming from Argentina, Colombia, Spain, and Germany,” he explained, referring to the different IP addresses from tickets bought online.
“These all translates into room nights in hotels, meals at restaurants, transportation and general tax revenues,” he added.
The event provides a marketing platform for brands to showcase their products and services, but the event producer admitted that many brands do not understand the nature and scope of an event like the PRCC. Still, there are many companies that are eager to jump at the opportunity to market their products to the younger crowd.
Among the exhibitors were Econo Supermarkets, Kikuet, and Bimbo cookies, all with very crowded booths.
For Carrión, PRCC’s next step would be to expand its offerings by extending its hours and to diversify activities.
“We already are in the [convention] district. Events could be developed at night at the Music Hall after the events at the convention are done… maybe a movie premiere,” Ricardo Carrión mused about possible developments for the Comic Con.
The event producer admitted the possibility of extending the event to other countries in Latin America “is on the table,” but he is concentrated on “delivering the show here” before venturing elsewhere.
