The Puerto Rico Banks Association (ABPR, for its Spanish acronym) urged citizens to stay informed and alert to the various fraud schemes that have surfaced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The scammers have taken advantage of the fear caused by Covid-19 to carry out different deceptive schemes,” said Zoimé Álvarez Rubio, executive vice president of the ABPR.
Additionally, she emphasized the importance of educating yourself on how to properly react to these schemes to protect your personal and financial information.
“It is important that citizens know how to identify when they receive communications or approaches of this nature. Above all, that they remain calm and not act in haste. Commercial banks on the island have developed content on their social networks to guide their clients on these new modalities so that they can be vigilant,” Álvarez Rubio said.
Some of the recommendations to avoid becoming a victim of the most common fraud schemes are to stay alert to phishing schemes, which can be through fraudulent emails, text messages, calls and websites that seek to trick users into sharing private information.
The ABPR also advised to ignore offers received about vaccines, treatment and cures for Covid-19 and to seek information about the virus from official sources.
“If you shop online, make sure you know who or where you shop from. Many online sellers say they have health and medical supplies or cleaning products, available but the reality is that they do not have them,” Álvarez Rubio said.
She also recommended “doing research before making a donation.”
“Exercise caution with respect to any business, charity, or individual requesting payments related to Covid-19, whether in cash, transfer, gift card, or mail,” she added.
Likewise, the ABPR executive urged to keep computers and all other electronic devices up-to-date, as well as having updated versions of their security software.
“Recognize and avoid links from fake websites. These can download viruses to your computer or devices. Always check the URL you are directed to. Fraudulent links often have small changes to the URL. For example: www.ABC-Bank.com versus ABC_BANK.com”, Álvarez Rubio warned.
