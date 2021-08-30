LUMA, the company that since June 1 is responsible for operating and maintaining the electric power transmission and distribution system in Puerto Rico, estimates that the demand for electric power will continue being greater than the available generation, at least until Thursday, September 2, 2021.
Electric power generation continues to be the responsibility of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and other private generators.
According to PREPA, Unit 6 of Central Costa Sur's powerplant has been out since Aug. 20, due to mechanical failure and is still bring repaired. Unit 6 of Aguirre's powerplant went offline yesterday, Aug. 29, due to an electrical failure, and is also still being worked on. Unit 2 of Aguirre's powerplant is under a maintenance program and should be up and running in a few days.
When demand exceeds generation, available power supplies are distributed throughout the system by load shedding, which involves switching off parts of the grid in sequence to relieve pressure on the fragile power grid and ensure stable supply throughout the system, according to LUMA.
Peak demand, which generally occurs in the late afternoon and evening, is estimated to exceed available generation at least through Thursday, September 2, 2021, causing rotating outages during peak demand hours.
When load shedding becomes necessary, LUMA will publish updates through its social media channels to keep customers informed about the affected areas and the expected service restoration times. Follow LUMA on Twitter @lumaenergypr and Facebook @lumapuertorico for the latest updates.
