The Public-Private Partnership Authority of Puerto Rico (P3A), is in the process of hiring a firm to carry out the desirability and convenience study to determine if a public-private partnership (p3) would be carried out for the highways that are under the control of the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA), said the head of that agency, Edwin González.
"What I understand is that the P3A is hiring the firm that is going to do the desirability and convenience study, which is basically the feasibility study to determine if a potential p3 is attractive and desirable. We are still very early on," the HTA's executive director stated.
He indicated that the Financial Oversight and Management Board required them to analyze the possible p3's for the highways under the HTA's jurisdiction. These are the PR-52, PR-53, PR-56, and PR-20 roads.
Presently, Metropistas -a private company- operates roads PR-22 and PR-5 under a p3 model.
"I think that in the next three or four months we will be able to have a better idea of whether or not it is viable and from there the alliance will be announced and a Request for Quote (RFQ) and then a 'Request for Proposal' (RFP) would pass. At this stage, it is still very early and it is in the process of hiring consultants to do the feasibility study," González added.
Road Toll Hike Ahead
González pointed out that the increase in tolls is still pending, as projected in the fiscal plan that was certified by the Oversight Board.
"The increase is slated to begin in January 2022, but the governor (Pedro Pierluisi) has been clear that while the [COVID-19] pandemic is present, there will be no increase in tolls. Now, the increase that can be seen in the fiscal plan is projected in the financial models of the fiscal plan, but that does not mean that it is the increase that is going to occur. There is going to be an increase, but it has not been determined which," he affirmed.
He underscored that the HTA has commissioned a traffic study to determine by how much would toll fares increase, if at all, and when the hike would be implemented.
"It is still under analysis and as I mentioned, the governor has been clear: while we are in a pandemic period there will be no increase," González reiterated.
Official Justifies Hike
Meanwhile, the secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP by its Spanish acronym), Eileen Vélez Vega, justified the increase in highway tolls, noting that these haven't been altered since 2005.
"It is important to emphasize that this is part of the HTA's fiscal plan and there have been no adjustments since 2005 , and -certainly- the increases occur because there are also increases in the maintenance costs... of construction. All this is part of what we are going through on the island and especially after Hurricane María, where we have seen an increase in maintenance, construction and costs so that we can also do our maintenance on the transportation infrastructure," Vélez Vega stated.
