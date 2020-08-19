Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá Batiz has announced that the entity initiated a Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the operation, maintenance, and repair of the dry dock located at Pier 15 in Isla Grande, San Juan.
This dry dock was built in the early 1940s and belonged to the U.S. Navy, which eventually leased it to Pérez & Cía. Ports acquired the area in 1998 for $11 million, but it has remained unused since 2000. With 20 years since passed, and with failed efforts to revitalize the dock over the years, the project is estimated to require up to $20 million in repairs.
However, Pizá Batiz highlighted the benefits of modernizing the abandoned property. Specifically, he stressed five important points that would be accomplished.
First, it would alleviate Puerto Rico-based business owners. Because the dry dock is currently inoperable, local businesses are required to use dry dock facilities in New Orleans, the Bahamas or the neighboring U.S. Virgin Islands for maintenance or to repair their vessels.
According to the official, some of these entrepreneurs spend upwards of $200,000 for these purposes, although it remains uncertain how much it would cost them to use the same services in the dry dock in Pier 15 after it is renovated.
Second, the entire process to upgrade the dry dock will reportedly generate roughly 400 direct, indirect and induced jobs. Third, it would propitiate the private sector to invest in Puerto Rico.
“This dry dock will require between $10 million to $20 million, so we will be waiting for the proposals to be able to select the best one and begin this dialogue,” Pizá Batiz said at a roundtable discussion, adding that the project has the potential to foster an annual economic impact of some $15.9 million.
Fourth, it will attract more investment for the Authority. “[Ports] will provide a lease in exchange for an economic scheme that it will negotiate with the proponent, so this will also be an income opportunity for the Authority,” Pizá Batiz asserted.
Focus on Megayachts
Lastly, he affirmed that this development will boost “commercial appetite.” In this regard, he is prioritizing the megayachts subsector and the ability “to have a trained workforce in Puerto Rico, trained to do this type of work.”
The dry dock measures roughly 600 feet long, 102 feet wide and 26 feet deep, which the Ports executive director said places it as a “unique facility in the entire Caribbean for the repair and maintenance of vessels up to 400 feet long.” Because of this, the government agency already aims to optimize the megayachts subsector.
On this particular, Manuel A. Laboy, Economic Development and Commerce secretary, explained that in 2019 there were 79 megayacht visits in Puerto Rico, which generated a positive economic impact of nearly $10.9 million. Moreover, it represented 53 visits more than those reported in 2018.
“It undoubtedly has a significant economic impact from the point of view of development… and an economic impact because of the multiplier effect. That is, the direct, indirect and induced impact of an operation like this could be adding nearly $45 million to Puerto Rico’s economy as a preliminary estimate at the beginning,” Laboy said.
For his part, Eduardo Pagán, president of the Puerto Rico Shipping Association, assured that this initiative “offers much greater potential than can be estimated on this preliminary basis.
“The ramifications of this project are enormous. We are talking about the beginning of new activities for Puerto Rico. The reality is, we belong to a community that is much greater than just Puerto Rico,” he said.
Pizá Batiz informed that Ports will receive RFPs for 60 days, until Oct. 17, after which the Authority will evaluate them from October to November. He stated that the contract with the winning bidder should be formalized before the end of December 2020.
The agency director clarified that this contract would not constitute a public-private partnership because the agreement would involve the selected party and Ports, with no intervention from the Public-Private Partnership Authority.
What the RFP seeks is an operator to establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service center for various types of vessels, such as commercial ships, yachts and megayachts, among others.
