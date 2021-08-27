The Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PA) and Copeca Jet Center signed a lease for the use of facilities at the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla, the agency's executive director, Joel Pizá Batiz, announced today.
As a Fixed Base Operator (FBO), Copeca Jet Center is dedicated to offering complete fuel services at the airport, as well as executive aviation services, ground handling services, and aeronautical industry services, among others.
"We are very happy to be able to sign this lease with Copeca for a term of 20 years. Now, the Aguadilla airport has several FBOs, which encourages competition within this important airport facility," Pizá stated.
Currently the Rafael Hernández is the second most used commercial airport on the island, receiving a record 753,996 passengers in 2019, and processing an average of 3 million pounds of cargo per month. Its runway 8-26, 11,700 feet long and 200 feet wide, is the longest in the Caribbean.
The airport is currently served by three commercial airlines: JetBlue, Spirit, and Delta.
