The Puerto Rico Ports Authority (PRPA) initiated a Request For Interest (RFI) process for the lease, development, operation, administration and improvements of the M, N, and O docks in the Puerto Nuevo Port Zone, PRPA Executive Director Joel A. Pizá Batiz announced today.
The head of the PRPA explained that after a negotiation process, at the end of last year the Ports Authority recovered these piers, as well as the adjacent parcels of land, for a total of approximately 19 acres.
"The PRPA intends to explore the market’s appetite for crane installation, cargo handling, cargo stowage and storage on docks M, N and O and adjacent parcels," Piza said.
The PRPA executive director highlighted that the information collected through this RFI process will help Puertos determine the appropriate next steps to further the purposes pursued.
Piza also noted that this RFI is not a Request for Proposals (RFP) or any other competitive application. Possible next steps include, but are not limited to: continuing with a formal RFP or Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process, or taking no further action.
Stakeholder responses should not exceed 15 pages (8-1 / 2 "x 11"). The information must be complete and detailed, and general brochures or generic information will not be considered.
Companies interested in this RFI are invited to submit their responses, before 5 pm. of Oct. 18, 2021, to rpedraza@prpa.pr.gov and magonzalez@prpa.pr.gov.
The RFI is available on the PRPA’s website, www.prpa.pr.gov.
“The public policy of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and the Ports Authority is to maximize the available spaces to promote job creation and economic activity. We are confident that this RFI process will generate the interest of the main stevedoring companies, both in the United States and in Europe,” Pizá said.
