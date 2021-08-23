The Ports Authority (PA) is weighing the options to optimize the performance of its assets, which include regional ports and airports, with strategies ranging from expropriation and leasing to public-private partnerships (P3s).
Faced with the crisis generated by the labor-management conflict between the Luis Ayala Colón company, operator of the San Juan Pier and the Union of Dock Workers - International Longshoremen's Association (ILA Local 1740) - the PA is analyzing various options to ensure the availability of essential goods and products in Puerto Rico.
One of the options being evaluated by PA Executive Director Joel Pizá Batiz is the expropriation of the two cranes —owned by Puerto Rico Terminals, a company that emerged after the merger between the Luis Ayala Colón and Tote Maritime companies—, which are currently inoperative on government agency grounds. To make the determination, the government would be obliged to pay for the asset the market value —whose estimated cost averages $3.5 million to $5 million— and mediate a public purpose.
Although the official admitted to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they have considered the option, he understands that the best alternative for the people of Puerto Rico is to get a private company to acquire those assets and rent the facilities to the Ports Authority.
"In this way competition is increased. 1.4 million wagons arrive on the island and, historically, there have not been more than three container stowage companies operating. Due to the volume that is worked, it is a market reality," Pizá affirmed.
The official explained that the PA signed an agreement with the stowage and maritime cargo services company, Puerto Terminals, to open the space they occupy in the Port Zone of Puerto Nuevo to allow other companies to benefit from the facilities of the loading docks. This represented for the agency the liberalization of docks M, N and O for use by third parties, which means 19 ropes recovered by the government of Puerto Rico, an area that has been used to receive the high volume of cars that have been arriving at the island.
The parties have already held a first meeting to discuss the possible negotiation and in the next few days, Pizá confided, the second meeting could be held with the staff of Puerto Terminals, whose offices are in Jacksonville, Florida.
"In this second meeting, we seek to know the supposed intention of a private company interested in acquiring the cranes, and the status of the proposal. If an interested investor appears right now, tomorrow I will sign the lease, which will result in promoting more competitiveness," the executive director said.
Pizá reported that they are monitoring other scenarios, beyond competing in the stevedoring business. He underscored that there are already enough white elephants in the government to add one more, alluding to the fact that the agency's economic conditions are not the best, especially when they are just beginning to recover from the $40 million loss generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now we are starting to have some liquidity with the activation of cruise ships and airlines, but we have to refocus on what the priorities are. We cannot forget that we have 575 employees whose salaries come from the agency," he stated. Pizá added that acquiring the cranes and maintaining them has a very high cost, to which must be added labor, at a time when the agency's fiscal liquidity is not the best.
According to agency estimates, the acquisition of two new cranes —plus installing the rails and other costs related to the operation— represents an initial investment of over 50 million. Acquiring the existing cranes and putting them in working order, represents the initial investment of between $7 million to $10 million.
Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre agreed to Pizá's proposals because he understands that the entry of the government to compete on the docks would be an undue interference.
"It is not a message tempered with the times. In an emergency where there is no other option it could be confiscated, but that is not the case. This is the opportunity for the private sector to evaluate this alternative as a business given that 90 percent of what we consume comes by ship," Cidre affirmed.
Las Américas Port
Although the Las Américas Rafael Cordero Santiago Port in Ponce does not fall under the PA's jurisdiction, Pizá told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that by the end of September or the beginning of November, using FEMA funds, two cranes will be operational on these port facilities, which will allow containers to be lowered.
Although the number of cranes in Ponce is limited compared to the 18 existing in the metropolitan area —three in Isla Grande and 15 in San Juan— the executive director stressed that it would help in any emergency.
"Two cranes is better than nothing. This allows merchandise to be downloaded in the event of any eventuality that arises in the metropolitan area. A perhaps slower, but effective process," he noted.
Cidre, who chairs the Board of Directors of Puerto Las Américas, reaffirms the need to fix, modernize and make it available as a resilience option, as well as considering the use of other ports such as Mayagüez, and Yabucoa. "There are five ports on the island, of which only one is currently operating," he pointed out.
Regional Airports
Pizá explained that since last February 11, public policy was established to identify private operators that manage, operate and develop regional airports on the island.
"We all reached the consensus that they could not continue in the hands of the government. In view of this, the development of a public-private partnership was ordered under different P3 models for the applicants. That study must come out before the end of December," Pizá reported.
Meanwhile, Ponce municipality officials reject the creation of a P3 for the Mercedita Airport, and presented the proposal of the 14 mayors of the southwest area, together with the universities and professional organizations to take charge of its development.
"The autonomous municipality of Ponce opposes the granting of a P3, using the model imposed by the Ports Authority through a formula that would agglomerate in a single effort and under a single private company the exposure, marketing, maintenance and development of regional airports," said the director of Economic Development of Ponce, Jean Paul González.
"This mechanism would be detrimental to the best interests of the Mercedita International Airport, since the public policy of the company that directs the P3 would be assuming the same position that for decades has permeated the Port Authority," he added.
González argued that the old way of doing things maintains the centralized focus on the airports in the metropolitan area. He understands that Ports has used the funds for improvements and expansion, and efforts to increase flights and passenger capacity in an arbitrary and exclusive manner, as has happened with seaports.
