Manuel Cidre, secretary-designate of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), and Labor Secretary Carlos J. Rivera introduced a portal for employers to report workers who receive unemployment benefits and - without just cause - do not want to return to work, despite being informed of the establishment's resumption of operations.
Alluding to the 40-percent labor participation rate in Puerto Rico, Cidre said that “complaints from employees who do not want to return because they prefer to stay at home receiving the unemployment check come from all levels and this has an impact on the island's productivity. We need to increase the labor force."
Employers who temporarily ceased operations or reduced the number of personnel as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or related economic circumstances must report the names of the workers through the website trabajo.pr.gov —employer portal— who refuse to return to employment to continue receiving compensation from the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH, Spanish initials).
Rivera underscored that the DTRH “will preventively stop the disbursement of funds until the investigation is completed, but the claimant will have the right to challenge the process through our appeals division. These are federal funds that cannot be awarded without meeting the requirements of the law. The granting of benefits will be supervised and the eligible and available persons are subject to the disqualification of benefits and referrals to state or federal agencies."
Call to Action
Cidre also encouraged employers with vacant positions to call their employees, and he also urged workers to return to their jobs to reactivate the economy.
"Manufacturing, retail, professional offices and service businesses need to return to normalcy to offer care and service to their customers. As the vaccination process (against COVID-19) advances and the gradual opening of sectors becomes more flexible, it is essential that our human resources be inserted in line with the expected growth," he stated.
The official added that he is developing a course of action ahead of the depletion of federal funds after the pandemic.
"Seeing how the vaccination process is going, I believe that the aid will end no later than September 2021. We will knock on the doors of the state and federal governments to do justice with the Welfare to Work [program] and increase the workforce with a combination of work and federal aid," he said, adding that people "should not be punished" by removing aid for working.
Regarding worker rights, the DTRH clarified that the Employment Security Act stipulates that a job offer could be rejected due to a strike, lockout or other worker dispute. The person can also do so if the wages, hours of work, or other working conditions offered are less favorable than those prevailing for similar jobs in the locality. Likewise, if —as a condition for being hired— the person is required to join a union or refrain from being part of a bona fide labor organization.
The Statistics
According to the Worker Group Survey conducted by DTRH, the seasonally adjusted employment estimate in January 2021 was 953,000 people.
When comparing that number with the data from last year, 968,000, the total number of employed individuals dropped by 15,000.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment figure in January 2021 was 98,000 people. This figure represented an increase of 2,000 compared to January 2020, with 96,000 unemployed workers.
