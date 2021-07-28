Popular Inc. reported another quarter of strong results, reflecting the continued rebound in Puerto Rico’s economic activity and the unprecedented level of federal stimulus that the island has received.
Puerto Rico’s biggest commercial bank reported net income of $218.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to net income of $262.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
During the quarter, Popular also continued to return capital to its shareholders. In late April, the bank entered into a $350 million accelerated share repurchase program, and on July 1, Popular paid a dividend of $0.45 per common share, an increase of $0.05.
“We are extremely pleased with the results for the second quarter. We continue to be very optimistic about the economic recovery, but we remain attentive to how the evolving health situation may impact the economic outlook,” said Ignacio Álvarez, the bank’s president and CEO.
During the earnings conference call, he reported that Banco Popular’s customer base in Puerto Rico continues to grow, increasing by 17,000 in the second quarter and by nearly 30,000 year-to-date to reach more than 1.9 million unique customers.
“Within Popular’s clientele, the dollar value of credit and debit card sales have continued to trend higher, increasing by 17 percent compared to last quarter and by 45 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019. Auto loan and lease originations at Banco Popular increased by 8 percent in the second quarter compared to the first quarter and by 32 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019.
“Similarly, we have continued to see strength in the housing market. The dollar volume of mortgage originations at Banco Popular increased by 6 percent compared to last quarter and by 63 percent compared to the second quarter of 2019,” he added.
Álvarez also noted that year-to-date, auto sales have more than doubled compared to the first six months of 2020 and are up 31 percent from the same period in 2019.
“There’s no doubt that the stimulus payments had a big effect. I mean, a lot of money came directly into people’s accounts and they didn’t spend it all. I also think that for a while, people didn’t have the ability to really spend their money. They couldn’t travel. They couldn’t do other things. They weren’t commuting, so they saved on gas. So there was a number of things that people, I think, were building up liquidity.
“So, I would expect that going forward, that liquidity buildup is not going to continue because this was a special period. But there’s still a lot of money in the bank to actually to my surprise. You hear a lot of stories about people buying cars and refrigerators and, by the way, we know they’re doing that, but they still have money in the banks,” he said.
With Puerto Rico’s strong vaccination rates against COVID-19 and a decrease in the number of confirmed cases, many of Popular’s staff will soon return to their offices.
“Given progress in the vaccination process, a general improvement in health conditions and sound safety protocols in our facilities, we will begin to bring back to the office our colleagues that are still working remotely. Managers and supervisors will be returning in mid-August and the remainder of our workforce will return after Labor Day. We will, however, be offering eligible employees a hybrid work arrangement,” Álvarez explained.
Around 1.9 million, or 66 percent, of the local population over 12 years old have been vaccinated and 2.2 million, or 76 percent, of the population over 12 years old have received at least one dose, according to recent numbers for Puerto Rico in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website
Financial Highlights
For the second quarter of 2021, the corporation recorded net income of $218.1 million, compared to a net income of $262.6 million for the previous quarter.
The second quarter’s results include a release of the allowance for credit losses of $17.0 million driven by improving credit quality and the improved macroeconomic outlook.
Net Interest income was $487.8 million, an increase of $8.7 million compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to additional funds invested from the increase in deposits. The net interest margin decreased 16 basis points to 2.91 percent.
Total assets grew by $5.8 billion from the previous quarter, reflecting an increase in deposits across various sectors, principally from the Puerto Rico public sector.
