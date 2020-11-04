Popular Inc. has reported net income of $168.4 million for the third quarter (Q3) ended Sept. 30, 2020, compared to net income of $127.6 million for Q2 2020, reflecting an economic rebound fueled by the unprecedented level of federal stimulus.
“While the economic scenario remains uncertain, the strong results reflect our diversified sources of revenue and prudent risk management. Deposits continued to grow and loan demand remains low as customers are cautious and conserving cash. Our capital and liquidity levels are robust and we are well positioned to continue to serve our customers as they manage through these uncertain times,” reported Ignacio Álvarez, president and CEO of Popular.
During the earnings conference-call, he reported that business activity has revived as Puerto Rico’s economy reopened after the strict lockdown from March to May. “Economic trends and customer activity continued to improve. Employment trends which deteriorated rapidly in April are still down significantly compared to last year, but have also begun to improve,” he said.
Popular reported that total non-farm employment has increased by 7 percent since April, but remained 8 percent below September 2019 levels. New auto sales have rebounded sharply and in the third quarter we’re up 18 percent year-over-year. While demand for automobiles remained strong, lack of inventory may impact sales going forward, Álvarez indicated.
Meanwhile, cement sales increased 29 percent in the third quarter, both sequentially and have compared to the year ago period. Debit and credit card sales increased by 32 percent compared to Q2 2020, and by 27 percent versus the last year’s third quarter. Year-to-date sales are up 7 percent compared to 2019. Similarly, Popular’s third quarter mortgage originations have rebounded, increasing by 69 percent compared to Q3 2019.
“[M]ost impressively, given Puerto Rico’s recent demographic trends, our customer base continues to grow, increasing by 41,000 in the third quarter to 1.9 million customers,” the Popular chief said.
Still, Álvarez noted that tourism is improving slowly, but continues to lag other areas of the local economy. “Hotel occupancy bottomed at 8.5 percent. However, as restrictions were lifted, occupancy levels increased to 43 percent to the end of July. While airport traffic has been gradually increasing, arrivals during the month of September were still 48 percent lower than the previous year,” he said.
Third quarter results were driven by higher revenues and lower provision partially offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in net interest income was driven by an increase in the bank’s investment portfolio and lower deposit costs.
Impact of Federal Aid
During a separate videoconference call with local reporters, Álvarez noted that the recession fueled by the coronavirus pandemic has been very different from others because the general population has had more money in their pockets, thanks to the federal stimulus funds, granted to businesses and residents alike.
“The economy went into a depression, but people had cash available, which reflected in our deposits. However, it remains to be seen whether another relief package will come down from the federal government next year, and for how much,” he said. “If there’s a federal stimulus package for the whole country and if we get treated more or less equal to the States as we were in the last one, we can expect a lot more money coming will be coming our way.”
Based on Popular’s numbers, Puerto Rico has been allocated about $62 billion for reconstruction funds after Hurricane Maria in 2017 and to date, some $17 billion has been dispersed.
Independent of the hurricane relief, the island has received about $13.9 billion through the CARES Act to help deal with the pandemic. About $9.2 billion of that money has been spent so far.
In total, there is an estimated $50 billion of federal aid left to be spent.
“These monies, especially the hurricane relief money will not be spent in a year or two years, three years, even four years, I mean, it may take, you know, seven, eight, 10 years to spend this money. So it’ll be there for a while. The COVID [aid] really was a bit different, a lot of that was supposed to be spent by December 31. So we’ll see what happens to that, so that we’ll rush to spend it or we’ll lose some of it or it gets extended,” Álvarez said..
New York Branch Closures
Popular also reported that it is “realigning” its New York Metro branch network, which includes closing 11 of its lower performing branches in the area. The closure should be completed by the end of January, and will impact 83 employees, who will be receiving severance and transition assistance.
“Eight of the branches we’re closing are within two miles of another one of our branches. We will continue to operate 27 branches throughout the New York Metro area, our largest retail network in the mainland United States. This difficult decision was made following a detailed review of our current network, including foot traffic, branch proximity, customer needs and accessibility of supplemental services,” Álvarez said.
The branch realignment will allow Popular to reduce operating expenses, leverage resources to focus on small and midsize businesses and enhance its digital offerings to support changing customer behaviors. “We estimate annual savings will be $13 million with an expected payback period of approximately two years,” he said.
First BanCorp’s Q3 2020 Report
In related news, First BanCorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, also reported positive numbers: net income of $28.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $21.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Additionally, during Q3 2020, First Bancorp incurred merger and restructuring related costs of $10.4 million in connection with the closing of the Banco Santander PR acquisition. The transaction was completed on Sept. 1, 2020.
First Bancorp acquired $5.6 billion in total assets, $2.6 billion in gross loans and $4.2 billion in total deposits in the Banco Santander PR acquisition. However, First Bancorp did not acquire any of Banco Santander PR’s non-performing assets, as established in the stock purchase agreement. Banco Santander had operated 27 banking branches in Puerto Rico.
