Popular Inc. has announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement to repurchase an aggregate of $350 million of Popular’s common stock. Popular previously has previously disclosed its plan to repurchase up to $350 million of its common stock as part of its planned capital actions for 2021.
Under the terms of the ASR agreement, Popular will make an initial payment of $350 million and receive an initial delivery of 3,785,831 shares of its common stock.
The gist is that Popular is buying its own shares. Thus, Popular feels that its cash position is sufficiently strong so that it would buy shares currently outstanding. The benefit for shareholders that do not sell is that future profits would be divided among fewer shareholders, thus each one would get more than in the past.
The news came as Banco Popular, Puerto Rico’s main bank, announced first quarter (Q1) 2021 results, continuing with a solid earnings report. “We began the year with a very strong quarter achieving net income of $263 million…. [E]arlier this month, we announced a series of planned capital actions that we intend to execute this year. These actions include a 12.5 percent increase in the company’s quarterly common stock dividend from $0.40 to $0.45 per share and a common stock repurchase program of up to $350 million.
“These actions evidence the strength of our capital position, which allows us to return capital to our shareholders, while we continue to invest in our franchise and serve the needs of our customers,” explained Popular President and CEO Ignacio Álvarez during the earnings call.
The bank’s current net income of $263 million was $86 million higher than the fourth quarter, he reported. “These results were $228 million higher than the same quarter last year. Both quarters were impacted, albeit in opposite direction due to changes in economic forecasts due to the pandemic and its impact on the season. First quarter results were primarily driven by an $82 million benefit in the provision for credit losses as well as higher revenues. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher PPP related fees, an increase in our investment portfolio and lower deposit costs.
“Our results reflect the ongoing rebound in economic activity experienced over the past few quarters, in large part due to the unprecedented level of better stimulus as well as our diversified sources of revenue and prudent risk management,” Álvarez added.
To date, Banco Popular has funded 42,000 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $1.9 billion in both rounds. Nearly 13,000 loans were originated in Round Two, for $478 million. Of the loans originated in Round One, nearly $650 million, or 46 percent, have been forgiven as of the end of the first quarter. In Puerto Rico, as of March 31, the bank had funded 62 percent of all PPP loans that have been originated on the island in both programs.
Positive Economic Outlook
In Q1 2021, business trends and customer activity continue to improve, building upon the momentum seen in the second half of 2020 as many of the restrictions that were in place were gradually loosened, Álvarez indicated.
“Vaccinations in Puerto Rico have progressed along a similar trajectory as in the [U.S.] mainland. While the number of the cases on the island has increased in recent weeks, COVID-related hospitalizations remain below national levels. Employment levels had improved but are still lower compared to last year. Total non-farm employment has increased by 2 percent since December 2020, but remains 4 percent below the March 2020 level.
“New auto sales have remained robust with sales of 32,000 units in the first quarter. This is the second highest quarterly level, only exceeded by the prior quarter’s record level. Cement sales increased by 68 percent in the first quarter as compared to the year ago period, which is the highest level since at least 2016,” he said.
Of note is that auto loan originations at Banco Popular have increased by 15 period compared to the year ago period.
The tourism-hospitality sector also continues to improve, as more mainland residents travel to Puerto Rico. “Airport traffic is improving at a rapid pace. While year-to-date arrivals were down 20 percent from the year ago period, arrivals during the month of March were 40 percent higher than the previous year. Hotel demand has also picked up significantly. The current hotel booking rate for the remainder of 2021 is above the booking level at the same time in 2019, which was a record year for tourism in Puerto Rico.
“Within Popular’s clientele, credit and debit card sales in dollars increased by 39 percent compared to last year’s first quarter and has been higher than pre-pandemic levels,” he reported.
