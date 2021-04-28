Popular Inc. reported net income of $262.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to net income of $176.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
“We got off to a strong start in 2021, earning $262.6 million in the quarter, and are optimistic about the economy and our opportunities for the remainder of the year. Our results include a benefit in the provision for credit losses of $82.2 million due to an improving macro-economic environment and lower credit losses. Even after the benefit, our allowance for credit losses stands at $800 million or 2.75% of loans-held-in-portfolio. Our capital levels remain strong, which, as evidenced by the recently announced capital actions for 2021, allows us to meet the needs of our customers as we prudently return capital to our shareholders," said Ignacio Alvarez, the bank's president and CEO.
"Notwithstanding the demographic challenges we face in Puerto Rico, we added 12,000 new customers during the quarter. We also continue to support our small and middle market clients, approving close to 13,000 loans amounting to $478 million in PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] funding during the quarter," added.
