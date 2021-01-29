Popular Inc. reported net income of $176.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared to net income of $168.4 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.
Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “2020 was a challenging year, beginning with a series of devastating earthquakes in Southwest Puerto Rico and followed by the unprecedented global pandemic that significantly impacted our lives and economic activity. Notwithstanding these challenges, we were able to generate $507 million in net income, even after recognizing $293 million in provision for credit losses, largely driven by the impact of the pandemic. These results reflect the strength of our franchise and diversified sources of revenue.
We closed 2020 on a high note, generating net income of $176 million in the fourth quarter, one of our best quarters ever, mainly due to higher net interest income and control of expenses. We ended the year with robust levels of capital and liquidity which will allow us to continue to serve our clients and return capital to shareholders.
I am extremely proud of what we have been able to accomplish in this difficult environment. I am especially proud of our employees for their commitment to serve our customers, whether working on the front lines or adapting quickly to working from home. We are blessed to be part of a team of dedicated colleagues who have met these challenges with courage and resilience. As we continue to witness advances in the medical field, we look forward to 2021 with a renewed sense of commitment and optimism.”
