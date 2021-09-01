With Puerto Rico’s demographic trends showing that fewer and fewer young people are being born and residing on the island, many educational institutions have had to look beyond the island’s shores for new students.
The latest case is that of the Ponce Health Sciences University’s School of Medicine, which has announced that it will expand its doctor in medicine program to St. Louis, Missouri, with 30 students, which will begin in Aug. 2022.
With this expansion, Ponce Health Sciences will increase its enrollment in its medicine program from 150 to 180 students.
The expansion has been approved by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, which is the entity that accredits medical schools in the United States and Canada.
“Expanding our medical program to St. Louis will add to the institution’s undeniable record of graduating physicians from diverse backgrounds and gaining admission to highly competitive medical residency programs such as radiology, orthopedics, dermatology and ophthalmology, while providing to doctors the cultural competencies that are critical to developing a medical workforce that represents communities across the nation and around the world,” said Dra. Olga Rodríguez de Arzola, dean of Ponce Health Sciences’ School of Medicine.
In a statement sent to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Rodríguez indicated that by 2033, it is expected that there will be a shortage of more than 55,000 primary care physicians and 86,000 specialist physicians (surgeons, pathologists, radiologists, psychiatrists and others) in the U.S., if the issue of medical training is not addressed.
The expected shortage is even more stark among Hispanic physicians and physicians of color, as there is a lack of diversity in the medical community. For example, in 2018, only 5.8 percent of physicians in the U.S. identified as Hispanic and 5 percent of physicians identified as Black or African American.
“Today’s medical students need two things: first, a high-quality education that prepares them to serve patients adequately, and second, the kind of cultural education that enables them to work successfully with patients from a diverse variety of backgrounds around the world, “said Dr. David Lenihan, president of Ponce Health Sciences University.
“That is a new way of visualizing what the experience should be like in medical schools. Furthermore, it is essential to develop an experienced and highly qualified medical workforce, which is so necessary today and will be even more so in the future,” he added.
The expansion of the university’s medical program to St. Louis will help promote the university’s commitment to educating a robust pool of future medical students, capable of demonstrating high academic potential and who in turn come from diverse communities that are often underrepresented in the medical profession, Lenihan indicated.
During the past 44 years, the Ponce Health Sciences University’s School of Medicine has graduated more than 2,600 physicians, biomedical scientists, and master’s degrees in medical sciences.
Other local universities that have expanded beyond Puerto Rico’s shores include Albizu University and Inter American University, both with campuses in Miami, Florida. Inter American has also recruited many students from outside Puerto Rico, particularly for its School of Optometry.
