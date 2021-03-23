The international airports Mercedita, in Ponce, and Rafael Hernández, in Aguadilla, managed to obtain their respective compliance letters after passing a rigorous annual inspection carried out by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), announced the executive director of the Port Authority (PA), Joel Pizá Batiz.
The official explained that as part of the evaluation, the FAA inspected each facility individually earlier this month, including all systems, facilities, processes and procedures of both international airports, both day and night, in order to obtain the certificate of compliance with the federal entity to be able to operate as passenger transport.
The FAA's operational compliance certificates serve primarily to guarantee safety in air transportation, both for passengers and for the personnel who work there.
To obtain the certifications, the executive director of the PA stressed that each airport facility has to meet strict operational and security standards.
The inspection process, carried out in two days at each facility, included interviews with management personnel, administrative inspection of files and the certification manual, inspection of movement areas within each airport, inspection of the condition of the pavement and marking, vehicular operation, lighting, wind and traffic indicators.
This, in addition to inspection of rescue and fire control operations, inspection of fuel storage facilities, and inspection of night operations, among others.
“We are extremely happy and pleased with this achievement, as the FAA's own comments during the inspections of the two air facilities were among the best in the history of the PA,” Pizá stated.
The executive director added that the PA's hiring of the private Hi-Lite company, specializing in lane marking, made a big difference, as FAA inspectors reportedly said that for decades they had not seen such excellent marking on the tracks of the Ponce and Aguadilla airports.
“We congratulate all PA employees committed to achieving this great achievement. The Governor and Ports commitment is to bring our two certified airports and seven regional airports to the highest industry standards,” Pizá affirmed.
