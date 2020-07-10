The disagreements between the former Secretary of Justice Dennise Longo and Gov. Wanda Vázquez, as well as the constant resignations in her cabinet, the attempts to change regulations, and the controversies that undermine the credibility and confidence in the main executive positions in the country directly affect Puerto Rico's investment environment.
Analysts assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that these elements form the perfect storm to hit the confidence of those who consider Puerto Rico as an investment destination, a segment that is being appealed to highlight the island's economic development.
Economists, business owners, and leaders of important industries in the island were concerned about the constant political situations, which together with the COVID-19 emergency and the earthquakes, negatively impact the economic development of the island, its credibility, and the arrival of new capital of investment. Likewise, these are elements that generate fear and uncertainty among tourists who want to arrive in Puerto Rico, one week after the market opens again to foreign tourism.
"We continue with a leadership problem. La Fortaleza has become a courtroom and must be aimed at economic development. This political situation does not give a good image of Puerto Rico. Credibility continues to be lacerated and key people continue to resign to give direction to the country and clean the house of corruption. These political situations are a serious problem in attracting investment. Until this is resolved, investors who look at economic trends, laws, incentives, and have a 'word.' That which is dictated in the laws should not change because it takes away the credibility of the contractual word," said Industrial Association President Carlos Rodríguez, referring to the failed attempts to change the taxes on foreign companies and the cost of the annual reports of investors.
The tourism sector is equally concerned because it understands that this industry has not only been affected by the coronavirus, but also due to the political demonstrations that intensified in the summer of 2019 with the hasty departure of former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, which could happen again with the current political landscape.
"Any controversy that is brought to public light has immediate repercussions on the island. The situation of the governor and former secretary of Justice should not impact leisure tourists, but if the protests begin and these are violent, it will have a direct impact on this type of visitor because it creates complications for them. The issue of government policy discourages leisure tourists. As for the investment visitor, instability in business matters is never good, because entrepreneurs analyze how the investment will be managed and the constant changes in the laws," said Daphne Barbeito, spokesperson of the Puerto Rico Tourism Alliance.
Long-Term Economic Plan Lacking
Economist Adrián Alós opined that it is essential to improve the government's credibility, but also to work with strategies that promote an investment environment, in addition to a plan that does not change with each administration.
“Investors are looking for a stable place, and these policy issues make them reconsider where they are going to put their money. This political term has been full of these situations that add more uncertainty to the COVID-19 problem. The most important job of the next government is to present an environment of stability and attract investment, because we need it and we cannot rely on federal funds," he stated.
Eduardo Burgos, statistician and sociologist, emphasized the lack of reliable information for decision-making that are vital to achieve a better scenario of economic development.
"We must generate local economic activity and we need the economic plan to go beyond a speech. We need an infrastructure that allows us to make decisions based on data and empirical experience. Good ideas are implemented here, but not the mechanisms to measure them, based on findings. We must move with data and learn to modify based on informed information. If we do not have a vision of where we want to go, we will continue to fall in those we have seen so far," Burgos said.
On this matter, Alós agreed with the lack of adequate tools to analyze the problems of the island and to look for correct solutions.
"There are no numbers to make concrete analyzes, nor are the financial statements up to date to analyze public policy and make good recommendations. The infrastructure of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA)—which is key to attracting manufacturing and is a great opportunity for Puerto Rico at this time —as well as incentives, laws and regulations, must be improved. On the other hand, since 2000 a governor has not lasted more than four years, so the government's plan is constantly changing. The solution would be a commission with representatives of all parties to make economic development decisions for 10 years, but I see that as very difficult," Alós added.
The economist highlighted that the government has not focused on the problems that should have priority and when it does, it does not follow up on it or it does not finish the projects it begins.
“Multiple plans are made, but they are not executed or partially carried out. Since the Financial Control Board arrived, they have focused on balancing the budget and have not dedicated themselves to developing the economy of Puerto Rico," Alós opined.
