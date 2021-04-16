Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has closed on the sale of Plaza Vega Baja for $4.5 million prior to closing costs, prorations and other closing adjustments. The company said net proceeds were used to repay mortgage debt associated with RVI.
Subsequent to the transaction, RVI owns interests in nine properties located in the continental U.S. and 10 properties in Puerto Rico.
According to a report by Morgan Stanley, the "price implies a ~39% discount to '19 appraisal value and is in line with our model which assumed a 40% discount for PR, even as the property is ~55% vacant with an open anchor box."
The confidence in Puerto Rico assets grows. "With the asset sold at a discount to appraisal that is roughly in line with the discount that we modeled for PR, and given the fact that it was ~55% vacant at the time of the sale, we believe this sale should only serve to increase confidence in RVI's PR assets, and in the bull case for RVI more broadly," Morgan Stanley said.
