Plaza Las Américas, the largest shopping mall in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and its sister mall, Plaza Del Caribe in Ponce, announced this week the launching of a new virtual service app that lets customers see the merchandise that is currently available in stores at both malls.
The new app allows customers to plan their visit to the mall ahead by adding merchandise they are interested in to a wishlist. Once in the mall, they can go directly to the cashier and pay for their selection.
A link to the service is now available on the upper left hand corner of the page in each of the shopping centers’ web pages (www.plazalasamericas.com and www.plazadelcaribe.com) The service is also accessible through the PLAZA app, where there is a section that takes you directly to the new PLAZA+ service.
“Currently, there are only 30 stores participating in this first phase of PLAZA+, and right now there are 10 more stores that have confirmed their participation and we are currently in the process of completing the technological connection to get them up and running,” said Lorraine Vissepó, Corporate Communications Director for Empresas Fonalledas, during an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The stores currently participating in the PLAZA+ service are: JCPenney, Arte Arte, Bakers, Bared, EGO, Florsheim, Galería, Kiyume, Kókomo, Kury, L’bel, La Carreta Natural, La Favorita, La Gran Vía, La Nueva Era, Naturalizer, Novus, O bag, Reinhold Jewelers, Roma, Sumaq, Sunny Planet, The Room Surf & Skate Shop, Torrid, Tous, Uno de 50, Valija and Rodeo.
“Probably by next week, or in another 10 days, more stores will be available through PLAZA+ for our customers’ convenience,” Vissepó added.
There is also a service called PLAZA support that is currently working in case customers are in need of technical support with the PLAZA+ virtual service. The service also answers frequently asked questions (FAQs) and also has a virtual attendant –for more in-depth questions– operating during regular business hours Monday through Saturday, and from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Sundays.
Some brands with stores in both Plaza Las Américas and Plaza Del Caribe have been included twice in PLAZA+.
For the next phases more services will be made available to customers, but these are still under evaluation by Empresas Fonalledas and are to be announced later. All PLAZA app and PLAZA+ services can be accessed through any mobile phone, tablet, or computer.
The PLAZA+ service also offers customers the opportunity to see the latest fashion trends of participating stores, prices, sizes, and availability, among other services that the customer may have questions about.
“This new project offers convenience to our customers and invites them to visit the shopping center because it lets you to be sure the merchandise that you are looking for is available at your prefered store,” concluded Vissepó.
The second phase of PLAZA+ is expected to be released next summer, and will allow shopping at mall stores in a virtual marketplace known as “online one-stop shop.”
