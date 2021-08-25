There is no doubt that Fiscal Year 2020 was a difficult year for Puerto Rico and the rest of the world. The island was affected by the earthquakes of early 2020 that mainly affected the southern region, and the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that began on the island in March 2020 with a strict lockdown that impacted major economic sectors.
The Planning Board’s newly released 2020 Economic Report to the Governor now provides a clearer picture of the economic panorama in Puerto Rico and the island’s continuing economic recovery.
“The effects of these events will be reflected over several years and will take time for the economic recovery. In addition, they present statistical data that show the increase in federal transfers that reached the island as a result of these events,” according to Manuel Hidalgo Rivera, the designated president of the Planning Board.
“Also, different variables are highlighted including Gross Product (GNP), which totaled [nearly] $70.19 billion at current prices. At constant or real prices, this variable registered a value of [more than] $5.64 billion at 1954 prices, which reflected a decrease of 3.2 percent, a drop of 5.0 percentage points with respect to fiscal year 2019.”
The total economic impact of the various measures contained in the lockdown and other executive orders to fight the COVID pandemic was estimated, according to the information available at the time, at $691.6 million, representing 0.01 percent of the island’s Gross Product at current prices.
This number includes an impact of $44.0 million in payroll in the government sector, due to the effect of the “suspension of services” during the lockdown and other executive orders.
This economic downturn would surely have been bigger if it weren’t for the billions in federal pandemic stimulus funds that Puerto Rico has received for individuals, including those who lost their jobs during the COVID emergency; businesses of all sizes through the federal Paycheck Protection Program and Business Interruption grants; as well as specific allocations for education, tourism, hospitals and local municipalities, among others.
The 408-page Planning Board report notes that in Puerto Rico, small and midsize businesses (known as PyMEs for the Spanish acronym) represent approximately 80.8 percent of businesses, 38.6 percent of total formal jobs, and 35.6 percent of total paid payroll. “Although they appear as a key element in the development of entrepreneurship, PyMEs have proven to be very vulnerable to economic fluctuations, and not only are they the most affected, but also the ones that take the longest to recover in times of crisis,” Hidalgo said.
Details of the Report
With respect to the 3.2 percent reduction in Gross Product, the Planning Board report states that by industry, this was reflected in a drop of 9.4 percent in personal consumption of goods and services; 37.3 percent in construction investment; 14.4 percent in investments in machines and equipment; and 0.3 percent in government consumption.
In dollars and cents, for example, personal consumption dropped from $9.36 billion in FY 2019 to $8.49 billion in FY 2020. The biggest drops were registered in goods for the home, clothes and accessories. At the same time, local retail sales reached $28.26 billion for FY 2020, representing a drop of 11.2 percent from the previous fiscal year.
Lodgings in the island’s hotels and small inns (“paradores” in Spanish) sector saw a drop of 19.0 percent. Specifically, from the period of July to December 2020, there were 426,138 guest registrations in hotels and small inns, which was a huge decrease of 62.2 percent from the same time period in 2019. This severe drop was directly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which essentially saw travel come to a near standstill during these crucial months, normally a busy tourism season for Puerto Rico.
As a result, the overall lodging occupation rate for FY 2020 was only 53.2 for hotels and “paradores,” compared to 68.2 percent for FY 2019.
Interestingly, personal incomes grew during the pandemic, thanks in large part to the infusion of federal funds. The Planning Board reported that the personal income of local resident increased by over $2.91 billion, representing a jump of 4.3 percent. Specifically, federal transfers to local residents jumped by a whopping 13.7 percent between FY2019 and FY 2020.
The unemployment rate on the island was relatively stable during this time period, registered at 8.4 percent, and the labor-force participation rate remaining fixed at 40.5 percent. However, there was a reported number of 857,000 salaried workers in Puerto Rico in FY 2020, representing a drop of 16,800 jobs from FY 2019.
The biggest job decreases for salaried workers were reported in commerce, transportation and utilities (-5,900); government (-4,300); professional and commercial services (-3,400); recreation and lodging (-2,900); and education and health services (-1,100).
Fed’s Powell: No Returning to Pre-pandemic Economy
With Puerto Rico so closely connected to the United States, it’s important to understand the continuing economic trends and long-lasting impact of the pandemic. The economic outlook for the U.S. was drastically disrupted, posting its worst year in decades with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, Hidalgo noted. “This limited Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and created uncertainty, affecting all economic sectors. Only the housing market and construction were affected the least, due to low interest rates and mortgage forbearance plans. It is expected that, as this pandemic is brought under control and the vaccination process accelerates, it will give way to a continued economic recovery,” he added.
According to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, the U.S. economy has been permanently changed by the COVID pandemic. “We’re not simply going back to the economy that we had before the pandemic,” Powell said at a recent Fed virtual town hall for educators and students. “We need to watch carefully as the economy continues to get through the pandemic and try to understand the ways that the economy has changed and what the implications are for our policy.”
Powell said that, while it is not yet clear if the Delta variant of COVID will have further impact on the U.S. economy, the country has already seen significant changes since the pandemic began shutting the country down in March 2020.
Those changes range from the increase in remote work, to restaurants offering more take-out meals, to real estate agents learning to show homes virtually, he noted. Many companies have already made large investments in technology to adapt to the challenges that the pandemic has presented.
“It seems a near certainty that there will be substantially more remote work going forward,” Powell said. “That’s going to change the nature of work and the way work gets done.”
Powell said the heavy investment by companies in new technology means there will be more jobs in the future associated with maintaining that technology but also potential job losses in industries focused on in-person contact. He said some of those industries may be moving to an “automated, no-contact model.”
This trend is already showing up in the jobs data, with the recovery slower in industries that rely on public interaction, such as travel, leisure and hospitality. Those are jobs disproportionately held by women and people of color and typically pay lower wages, Powell noted.
“It may be that some of these people will have a harder time finding their way back into the workforce without more education and training,” he said, adding that there are millions of people who have lost service sector jobs and remain out of work and need to be supported. “That’s a part of the recovery that’s far from complete.”
-The Associated Press contributed to this report.
