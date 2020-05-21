The last years have been times of need, when many Puerto Ricans have shown their ingenuity and survival spirit; as the popular saying goes, “necessity is the mother of invention.”
And, although the emergency sparked by COVID-19 has been an unprecedented event in modern times, it hasn’t been the exception. The pandemic has inspired more than one person to reinvent themselves and even seek new jobs.
Such is the case of Bryan Santiago Olavarría, 26, who up until mid-March worked as an installer for a security equipment company.
“On a Friday, when I went to work they gave us the sad news that the company — for safety reasons — decided to dispense with our services until everything returns to normal,” Santiago Olavarría told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Although he was burdened with anguish over not knowing how he would continue to generate income to support his family, that same day he spoke with his father-in-law, Raúl Ferrer, about the possibility of speeding up the development of the business idea they had in mind for the medium and long term.
“Because my father-in-law has experience in food, confectionery and other businesses before all this started, we were talking about my interest in acquiring a food truck to sell pizzas and lasagna. That is how we were gradually acquiring equipment and storing it to buy the vehicle later and proceeding with the installation because I had a job, but when all this arose, the plans changed,” he said.
Santiago was never able to purchase the food truck, but seeing his interest in moving forward, his father-in-law suggested that he use an available property instead.
“As soon as he (Ferrer) gave me the approval, we moved to the house, we cleaned and painted it to properly prep the place. We had to change the oven because the one we had was small, since it was meant to fit the space of the food truck. Once we got the right oven, we had some signs made and we started working in three days,” Santiago said.
That is how Antonio’s Pizza y Algo Más was born on March 31, based in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Arecibo, becoming his lifesaver in a time of crisis. Given the current situation, the business has adapted within the ‘cloud kitchen’ concept, so it does not have space for a dining room.
Antonio’s Pizza y Algo Más offers home delivery and carryout services and will remain this way after the emergency. Orders can be made through www.facebook.com/AntoniosPizzaArecibo/ or via WhatsApp at 787-756-1558, with delivery in Arecibo and nearby areas.
“When we started, we did not have official social networks or a client list. So, we started to post about our opening and services on the personal social networks of all my family members who work with me at Antonio’s and we sent the menu options to our personal contacts. Little by little, we began to see the support for our product,” Santiago said, adding that the restaurant is named after his three-year-old son.
Pizzas and Something More
The business expectations were to offer a variety of combinations that pizza allows. However, tempered to the current reality, limitations in raw materials and resources, they had to open with a limited menu.
At the beginning, they only offered cheese pizzas in two sizes, based on the materials available. But customers quickly began to request other ingredients and products, and the restaurant expanded its alternatives.
“We gradually integrated lasagna, homemade hamburgers, roasted potatoes and pork skewers on the menu, to satisfy those who no longer wanted to eat pizza. We also distribute a pizza kit that allows families to make their own pizzas and participate in a pizza challenge, sharing their creations through social media. We also have frappés, mini doughnuts and ‘limbers’ available for sale,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.