Pinky’s restaurant, a local favorite among Condado residents and tourists alike, is returning to the area with a new restaurant that should be open in a matter of weeks.
With an investment of $150,000 at the new locale on Ashford Avenue, with available seating space for 25 customers, everything is ready to go: the kitchen and bathrooms are set up, as are the decorations, tables and chairs. A total of 15 staff are being hired. The only thing pending? The final permits.
They say that patience is a virtue, and this is definitely true of business owners in Puerto Rico, who often have to wade through the challenging permits process that can take months, if not years.
Still, it will be worth the wait, as the restaurant, famous for its breakfast sandwiches and friendly faces, will soon be up and running. As part of the growing online trend, customers will be able to order online for pick-up or delivery via Uber Eats.
But not only that—Pinky’s has also teamed up with Acai Express on their various expansion plans via franchises.
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL sat down with Héctor Westerband, president of Acai Express, to talk about these plans. First, he said that he sees the two companies as complementary rather than direct competitors.
Pinky’s is known for its sandwiches, shakes and coffee, while Acai Express is known for its acai bowls, smoothies and juices. Both brands have healthy sales revenues and are growing, so teaming up was a “no brainer.”
“As a fan of Pinky’s for over 20 years, I am impressed with the amount of [sales] volume for the small space,” Westerband said.
With that in mind, an additional two Pinky’s establishments should be opened in Puerto Rico by the end of the year. Among the locales being considered are Santurce, Isla Verde, Old San Juan and Guaynabo.
Westerband noted that Acai Express has 21 locations total in Puerto Rico, Florida and New Jersey. With his own experience as a guide in this endeavor, Pinky’s should soon be expanding stateside.
Eating out for breakfast is a growing trend in the U.S. and Pinky’s is well positioned in this regard, he said. “Pinky’s is a small, hip café, with consistently great food. The brand is solid.”
According to 2019 data, stateside consumers ate nearly 102 billion breakfasts out of their homes, in addition to 50 billion morning snacks, reported NPD Group, a market research firm.
Eating out in the morning is the wave of the future, as more than half of adults stateside—many of them millennials—said they are more likely to eat or pick up breakfast from fast-food establishments, coffee shops and restaurants compared with two years ago, according to the National Restaurant Association’s State of the Industry 2020 report.
“We are very excited about this new opportunity, born from the union of businessmen and Puerto Rican business concepts. Pinky’s is an excellent brand with a culture of customer service, so we are confident that we will be successful not only in Puerto Rico but also in the U.S. market,” Westerband added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.