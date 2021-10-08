Gov. Pedro Pierluisi affirmed that he is inclined to sign the bill that gives way to the Plan of Adjustment, which is still under discussion in the Legislative Assembly and which conditions its implementation on not having pension cuts.
The planned public pension cuts are for those with a monthly pension of $2,000 a month and higher. As such, an estimated 84 percent of pensions would reportedly not be affected.
The legislative measure, codified as House Bill 1003, reduces the central government's public debt by about 50 percent —from $70 billion to $34 billion—, and would reduce the annual payment of the public debt by $3.3 billion to $1.1 billion.
“I think I will be able to sign it, but I have to review it with my work team. The law speaks for itself, regarding the issue of pensions, it says that if there is a pension cut, the law cannot be used to issue restructured bonds. More clearly a rooster does not crow,” assured the chief executive.
On the other hand, Pierluisi pointed out that the commitment with pensioners was in the statement of reasons for the measure, so this should not represent a problem for the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), since that section of the laws is not binding.
"As it does not bind the Board, I understand that if the measure is approved, the Board should have no major objection to using this law when I sign it," said Pierluisi.
It should be noted that, contrary to what was proposed by the governor, the provision is found in the "decree of the measure, from where the words are binding. House members have said they will not approve a debt restructuring bill without guarantees that the board will comply with the agreements.
On the other hand, the president of the House of Representatives, Rafael “Tatito” Hernández, warned that the measure would not be considered without the FOMB guaranteeing in writing that it will comply with the agreement not to cut pensions, as well as allocate funds to municipalities and the University of Puerto Rico.
Hernández called for a meeting with the FOMB and Pierluisi on Saturday, Oct. 16 to finalize the agreements and address the measure in the chamber's Oct. 18 session.
Pierluisi argued that those provisions were a way of telling the Board that the Fiscal Plan should be reviewed, which the entity should do anyway - in his opinion - in the face of changes in Medicaid budget allocations.
"Where we are going to end, without any doubt, is that we are going to have a very positive debt restructuring for Puerto Rico and we are not going to have a cut in pensions," he declared.
The FOMB has objected to conditioning the measure to zero pension cuts to the point that it filed a motion before U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain - who is leading the judicial process for the bankruptcy of Puerto Rico - in order to point out that this type of petition is unattainable. .
These actions were classified by Pierluisi as "flapping of the Board before the court."
“The reality is that if you want a restructured bond issue, the Adjustment Plan cannot include a pension cut. There will be no pension cuts here. We are not going to allow it,” he said.
Although PC 1003 had been approved by the House, it was amended by the Senate Wednesday afternoon, so it would have to return to the chamber for discussion. The measure did not have the endorsement of the legislative minorities.
The FOMB could not immediately be reached for comment.
