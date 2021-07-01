Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will no longer issue executive orders from La Fortaleza against COVID-19 and left the matter in the hands of Health Secretary Carlos Mellado.
At a press conference today, he informed that no more executive orders related to COVID-19 will be issued and that, starting next Monday, it will be Mellado who will announce the guides, protocols and recommendations to attend each service in a particular way.
"Statistics and data reflect that we are getting closer and closer to the end of this pandemic. Puerto Rico currently has a percentage of positivity less than 2%, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline, and although each one of them is terrible, we are on the way to a new normal," Pierluisi affirmed.
By indicating that the pandemic has not ended, it maintained the executive order that declares the pandemic emergency and will also maintain requirements such as testing and proof of vaccination at airports.
"This flexibility implies that capacity restrictions are ended and the requirement of masks for fully vaccinated people is eliminated," the governor added, concerning the changes starting next Monday, July 5. "This is great news for Puerto Rico because every day we get closer to normality."
However, he warned that "if you are not vaccinated, put on the mask because that is how you are protecting yourself."
The current order, which is in effect until July 4 and extended for a period of three weeks, allowed the reopening of bars and nightclubs with 50% capacity. Outdoor bars and similar establishments did not have a capacity limit, but the 6-foot social distance between groups that were not from the same family environment had to be maintained.
Meanwhile, other businesses were able to operate with 75% capacity, while coliseums, cinemas, theaters and amphitheaters could open with a maximum of 50% of their capacity. Restaurants can open 24 hours, but in the hours of 12:00 a.m. at 5:00 a.m. It had to be by delivery or collection and they cannot sell alcoholic beverages.
Similarly, the order established that the use of a mask in outdoor spaces is not required for people who are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.