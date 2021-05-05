Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi today issued an express veto to House Joint Resolution 88, which, among other issues, sought to postpone the LUMA Energy contract that comes into effect on June 1.
In his veto, the governor stated that the measure in itself is unconstitutional, since he considers that it undermines current contractual obligations.
Pierluisi also noted that the measure is significantly inconsistent with the fiscal plans of the government of Puerto Rico and the P.R. Electric Power Authority (PREPA). Also, he maintained that the piece of legislation is unnecessary because the protections it intends to implement are in the rule of law and that it is reportedly inconsistent with the transformation of the energy sector.
He added that if it were strictly necessary to evaluate amendments to the contract, the mechanisms to negotiate it already exist.
"I understand that there is no just cause to postpone the execution of the LUMA contract to January 2022 or any later date, since all the requirements to start such execution have been met or are expected to be met on or before June 1 from 2021," he wrote.
Moreover, he reiterated his support tu public-private partnerships to modernize the island's energy transmission and distribution, claiming that it will lead to "more accessible and cheaper energy."
"Likewise, I understand that the approval of this Joint Resolution is not necessary, since the Authority for Public Private Partnerships and PREPA will be in a position to negotiate any amendment to the LUMA contract that is beneficial to the public interest," Pierluisi asserted.
P3A Reacts
In light of the veto, Fermín Fontanés, the executive director of the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A), backed the governor's choice.
"The transformation of our electric power system cannot wait, and there is no reason to postpone it. Doing so would affect the transition processes that have been carried out in an orderly manner since June 2020, as well as the urgency of starting the work to modernize the electrical system as soon as possible, even in time for the next hurricane season," he claimed in a missive.
He added that the contract "is the result of a rigorous and competitive bidding process that involved almost two years of work and with which it is sought to execute the public policy for the transformation of the electric power system, by express provision of Act 120 (from 2018)," Fontanés said.
He added that granting the contract also complies with Act 17-2019, "which specifically provided for the function of operating the electric power transmission and distribution system to be transferred to the private sector through an alliance contract."
The Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (UTIER by its Spanish acronym), which represents PREPA employees and has lambasted the contract, could not be reached to comment.
