Gov. Pedro Pierluisi has tightened restrictions on some business establishments again, as COVID cases continue and there is a rising concern about the new variants reported on the island.
Restaurants and commercial establishments now have to decrease capacity from 50 percent to 30 percent.
Wearing masks and social distancing in public places remains in force.
The curfew remains in place from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. and establishments must close at 9 p.m. Bars, discos and other venues with "mass activities" remain closed.
The amended Executive Order is in place from Saturday, April 17 to Sunday, May 9.
While COVID vaccinations continue in Puerto Rico, there has also been no let up on new cases. At the same time, there is growing concern about the COVID variants that have now been identified in Puerto Rico. These include the United Kingdom, California (two variants0, Brazil, New York (a variant and a mutation) and South Africa variants.
To date, more than 1.8 million residents have received at least one vaccine, out of a total 3.2 million population.
"Vaccination continues to be the key to ending this virus," the governor said, as he called on the public "to do their part and not lower their guard."
