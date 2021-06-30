Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that he has received a recommendation from the committee he created on the issue, for an increase on Puerto Rico’s minimum wage to $8.50 an hour. The committee that has been studying the matter for a couple of months has been tasked with a recommendation for both the public and private sectors.
This is contrary to what the Legislature has passed, in which the minimum wage increase would only apply to the private sector.
After a meeting earlier this week with New Progressive Party leaders, the governor said $8.50 an hour would be his recommendation.
“I informed the members of the NPP delegation in the House and Senate that the preliminary advice I have received from the multisectoral committee that was created to advise me and help me present a bill that raises the minimum wage in Puerto Rico, is that the amount must not exceed $8.50 per hour and that its validity must begin on Jan. 1, 2022,” Pierluisi said.
The governor is the president of the pro-statehood NPP.
“That (the recommendation) comes from the multisectoral committee with union representatives, business representatives and economists of the highest reputation, and the consensus is that the next step, because it must be a continuous process to ensure that the workforce has a fair and reasonable salary, is that the salary is raised to $8.50 an hour from 2022 on,” he added, as quoted by EL VOCERO, the sister publication of THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Private sector leaders have stated that the minimum wage should be increased, but gradually, and that any initiative must apply to both the public and private sectors. They have also warned that a sudden jump in the minimum wage would lead to thousands of jobs lost, as many businesses would be unable to pay for the increase, as they have already been hit hard by the pandemic.
Minimum Wage Bills in the Legislature
With regard to the issue, Pierluisi was responding to two measures in the Puerto Rico House and Senate, approved by both chambers, that would increase the island’s minimum wage to $8.50 and $9.00 an hour, respectively, but only mandated for the private sector. In other words, the proposed salary increase would not apply to government workers, whether at the commonwealth or municipality level.
Puerto Rico’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, which is exactly the same as the federal minimum wage. There has not been an adjustment at the federal or local level since 2009.
The two legislative bills are now before a conference committee in the House and Senate.
As written, House Bill 338 also provides for the creation of the Minimum Wage Evaluation Board attached to the Labor Department, and provides protection for workers in local businesses not covered by the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
Likewise, the bill declares as public policy adapting the minimum wage to workers’ cost of living, based on the principle that no worker should live below the poverty level and that every worker has enough income to cover his/her basic needs.
“The state minimum wage must be periodically reviewed and adjusted to the increase in the cost of living of workers. This will be the objective metric that will govern the Board’s determinations on the minimum wage,” reads Section 1.02 of the measure, titled “Public Policy Declaration.”
“The Minimum Wage Evaluation Board may, by decree, establish a minimum wage higher than the federal minimum wage established by the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act, approved by the Congress of the United States of America on June 25 1938, as amended. However, you can never set one lower than this,” the bill reads.
The bill mentions that 120 days after the bill is signed into law and until the Minimum Wage Evaluation Board issues a mandatory decree varying the same, the minimum wage in Puerto Rico will be increased to $9.00 per hour for all private sector workers covered under U.S. Reasonable Labor Standards Act, including those in the agricultural industry who are excluded from the aforementioned statute. Exempt from the wage increase would be employees working for government agencies and their instrumentalities, municipalities, and the judicial and legislative branches.
“Regarding those workers subject to tip income, this increase will apply with respect to the minimum wage established in the U.S. Labor Standards Act, providing that the minimum wage set forth herein will be reached in combination with the federal minimum for these workers and tips,” according to the bill.
- Reporter Maricarmen Rivera Sánchez contributed to this story.
