At the beginning of the second Ordinary Session of the Legislative Assembly, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will present, through the spokesmen of the New Progressive Party (PNP) in the House and Senate, a package of 17 legislative measures focused mainly on health, economic and social development, and fiscal responsibility.
"With this new package, there will be over 40 legislative pieces of administration presented in these first eight months of government. As I carefully evaluate and analyze all the measures that come to my desk, I hope that the representatives and senators will do the same with these projects that I will be submitting for their consideration, because Puerto Rico expects the best from all of us," the governor said.
He reported that one of the measures seeks greater fiscal responsibility when approving legislative projects, which is why it proposes to amend the Tax Reform Law.
This, to provide that the Legislative Assembly committees include in their reports a section that contains the fiscal impact of the measures with the proper certifications from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Treasury Department, and the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF).
Regarding everything related to the health industry, the governor presented proposals to clarify the State's policy regarding immunity that applies to health professionals, especially students and residents of medical-hospital institutions, whether public or private. Likewise, it will include government employees, contractors, officials, agents and consultants who do not practice their profession privately within health professionals who do not have to file proof of their financial responsibility with the Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
Also, it will extend the immunity of the State provided in the actions for damages for acts of medical-hospital malpractice to the Regional Academic Medical Centers and to the health professionals who work in them.
Meanwhile, create by law the Office of Investigations attached to the Health Department and optimize the operation of the Puerto Rico Medicaid Fraud Control Unit to provide greater clarity to the statute, in accordance with applicable federal regulations.
Also, it is proposed to amend the "Health Insurance Administration Act" (ASES) to clarify the scope of the government's right to subrogate and recover from any third party that is responsible for having caused damages to the beneficiary, those medical expenses paid by the Condition. Moreover, the "Puerto Rico Demographic Registry Act" will be amended to protect the confidential nature of the information of the deceased.
In the area of economic development, it seeks to temper the laws related to investment in Puerto Rican industry under the new structure of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC).
Another measure proposes to allocate part of the Sales and Use Tax (IVU) to the Convention District Authority. Also, aspects of the application of the Incentive Code will be clarified to particularly encourage the local film industry.
Likewise, a project will be presented that seeks to speed up and give greater efficiency in the granting of use permits that are not related to construction so that they can be granted in 48 hours or less.
To improve the quality of life of the population with HIV, the “Bill of Rights of People Living with HIV” will be amended, as well as Act 142 of 2019 to include the HIV test as part of the routine examinations of any medical evaluation performed at least once every five years, among other measures.
The Legislative Assembly maintains before its consideration 25 administrative measures to provide greater fiscal responsibility and government efficiency, which were established in the last legislative session.
