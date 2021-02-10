Gov. Pedro Pierluisi’s Economic and Fiscal Task Force has outlined the 10 priority projects that the new administration will focus on during the next four years to help jumpstart the island’s economy, battered by the central government’s bankruptcy, as well as natural disasters and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The initiatives will be funded by a total $80 billion, which will come from federal aid, Puerto Rico government and private investors.
“To a large extent, the economy has not collapsed over the last year, thanks to federal funds. So it’s not a bad thing that the strategy has a lot of investments coming from federal funds,” said Omar Marrero, executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym).
The designated priority areas are: developing the air hub in Aguadilla; constructing a new trauma hospital in San Juan; renovating the trauma hospital in Mayagüez; extending the PR-22, PR-10 and PR-5 highways; developing the Urban Bay in San Juan; rehabilitating urban centers in many municipalities; developing the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba; developing the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra; and expanding the Convention District in San Juan.
The list is a tall order for any administration. In fact, many of these initiatives have been languishing or moving slowly for years, across several administrations, such as renovating urban centers, developing Roosevelt Roads and developing Vieques and Culebra.
In that sense, “execution” is key, indicated La Fortaleza Chief of Staff Noelia García. “We are all on the same page so that these projects can be implemented and begin their execution in four years. Puerto Rico will give a lesson on execution, and Puerto Rico will be a different Puerto Rico once this begins,” she added.
CNE’s Policy Recommendations
In a Policy Memorandum to the governor, the Center for a New Economy (CNE) is calling on the island’s new governor to ensure that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic remains on the top of its “to do list.”
“Puerto Rico is facing several simultaneous crises, each one superimposed on top of the other. This situation demands a robust response from the government of Puerto Rico precisely when its capacity to execute is limited by bankruptcy, the politicization of public employment, years of austerity policies and corruption. This conjunction of an overwhelming agenda and a lack of human and financial resources requires that clear work priorities be established,” according to Sergio Marxuach, CNE’s policy director.
Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic is the most urgent and important issue facing the Pierluisi administration in the short term, he indicated. CNE recommends continue educating citizens about the importance of wearing masks, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowds in public places. Redoubling efforts to continue testing and contact tracing people who may have been exposed to the virus.
Puerto Rico has made progress in the vaccination process, but some logistical problems are foreseeable in the short term, Marxuach noted. To address them, CNE recommends setting up multiple vaccination centers at the local level, not only in hospitals, diagnostic and treatment centers, and pharmacies, but also in community centers and other easily accessible facilities around the island. Training and authorizing dentists, emergency technicians and paramedics, and other appropriately trained personnel, to vaccinate against COVID-19.
“Finally, it is necessary to continue supporting small and medium-sized business owners, as well as people who have been unemployed due to the pandemic,” CNE stated, recommending the following:
Designing local programs properly to help those most in need and populations that for a variety of reasons are not covered by the federal government plan.
