Gov. Pedro Pierluisi filed a bill to gradually increase the hourly minimum wage in Puerto Rico.

This measure seeks to establish an automatic increase to $8.50 per hour for the month of Jan. 2022, and the metrics for the entry into force of future increases.

Yesterday, in an exclusive with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Pierluisi applauded the draft of the report by the advisory group that he created and that had been presented to him. This group is made up of three representatives from the union sector, three renowned economists, representatives from multiple private sector associations, and heads of government agencies dealing with labor issues and economic development.

Likewise, the governor had advanced that he would encourage the Legislature to consider it before approving legislation with an automatic minimum wage increase.

The proposal before the governor - to which THE WEEKLY JOURNAL had access - outlines three staggered increases to the minimum wage.

The first increase would be in Jan. 2022 and would bring the current pay of $7.25 an hour to $8.50 an hour. Of the three proposed increases, this is the only one that would be granted automatically and without conditions.

Then the increases will occur only if the right economic conditions exist. According to the governor, this is necessary because the last time an increase in the minimum wage was approved -for 2009-, the number of jobs on the island fell.

The second increase would be in July 2023 and would reach $9.50 an hour. This increase would materialize if three economic conditions are met. The first is that the level of employment should be 1.5 percent above the level of employment reported before the pandemic, which began in March 2020.

This increase will also depend on the reporting of an increase in the Economic Activity Index (IAE) of 3.6 percent, when comparing the semester from January to June 2021 with the semester from July to December 2022.

The third salary increase would be $10.50 by 2025 and would also be tied to three similar conditions. The first, that total employment in Puerto Rico is 3 percent above the level of employment before the pandemic, and that the EAI has increased 7.6 percent when comparing the semester of January to June 2021 with January to June 2024. Lastly, for workers to earn the minimum wage of $10.50 an hour, 46.8 percent of the workforce must be earning $9.50 an hour.

"We declare the government's pressing objective that every person in Puerto Rico has sufficient income to cover their basic needs, ensure their continuous progress, and maintain adequate standards of quality of life," the bill reads.

In the event that these metrics are not met, the advisory group proposed in the report that "corrective actions" be taken.