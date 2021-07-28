As many countries and jurisdictions worldwide are grappling with the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Pedro Pieluisi issued a new Executive Order in Puerto Rico that mandates all public workers to either get the COVID vaccines or submit weekly negative tests to their offices.
The same recommendation has been given to the private sector.
The new rules will go into effect on Aug. 16.
Exemptions are provided for those with pre-existing medical conditions, so long as a doctor provides the necessary documentation. Those who object to the vaccine for religious reasons are also exempt.
According to government figures, there are 65 public agencies in Puerto Rico with some 90,000 employees. According to the governor, the majority of these workers have been vaccinated; around 27,000 government employees are estimated to still be unvaccinated.
The move came after the island's Health Department issued an order for people to once again wear masks indoors, even if they have been vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued a similar rule for areas of the U.S. with high COVID rates. Meanwhile, many U.S. government agencies and stateside private companies have announced that their employees must also be vaccinated or present weekly negative tests.
According to The Associated Press, employers have the legal right to require COVID vaccinations for their workers. Federal legal guidance out this week suggests the law is on the side of employers. Vaccination can be considered a “condition of employment,” akin to a job qualification.
