Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced this morning a new allocation package for the promised development of the former grounds of the Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba.
This time, it is a $73 million investment for three infrastructure projects.
In a press conference in La Fortaleza, the governor announced the construction of a renewable energy microgrid for $53.8 million; a sanitary water treatment plant for $12.6 million, and improvements to the potable water plant that will cost $7.2 million.
He said that the first phase of these projects will begin in 2022 and the expectation is that they will all be completed by 2024.
Pierluisi spoke of hiring a "master developer" to be in charge of the works on these lands and said that the figure is necessary due to the enormous size of the base.
"There are works that begin in December, such as the water filtration plant, as well as improvements to the construction of a new sanitary plant. Those two are going to start now," he stated. "The energy works also begin, but in three phases. Electrical works [will be achieved in] 2024."
'The goal is that we will soon be requesting qualifications or expressions of interest from potential master developers. The plan is that at the beginning of next year we will come out with a request for a proposal so that before the end of 2022 we will have a master developer," he added.
Regarding the improvements to the electrical network that will be carried out at the base, the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) is making a contribution of $30.5 million "for the reconstruction of the network. The damages that FEMA is allocating are for the damages of the Hurricane Maria," a FEMA representative reported. "This is an opportunity to rebuild better than there was. At the base there were about 400 wooden posts that will be repaired by steel posts," he added.
Much of the damage was caused by the hurricane and not because the base was abandoned, FEMA said.
Moreover, the governor said that he supports the sale of land from the Roosevelt Roads base to attract more investors so as to not repeat the past, in which some candidates withdrew due to the possibility of not being able to acquire part of the properties.
Regarding how this possible sale of land would take place, Pierluisi said that it should be done "in a planned way and always ensuring job creation, giving priority to neighboring municipalities for these jobs."
